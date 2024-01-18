Pens GM addresses Jake Guentzel's trade rumors as $30,000,000 forward's contract nears end

Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas recently talked about the trade rumors surrounding forward Jake Guentzel as his contract nears an end.

Guentzel, 29, is in the final year of his five-year, $30 million contract, which he signed with the Pens on Dec. 27, 2018. He will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Jake Gunetzel's future remains uncertain with Pittsburgh, and he's one of the fascinating names to watch out for in the trade market. According to The Athletic, Dubas said that there are no trade talks with other teams involving the forward.

He added that there's a high likelihood that both parties could jointly discuss Guentzel's future following the All-Star Weekend next month.

"We haven’t had any discussions with teams about Jake — anything out there is pure speculation,” general manager Kyle Dubas said on his biweekly radio program that aired Wednesday night on FM 105.9 in Pittsburgh."

"We’ll continue to go through the season here and I’ll continue to evaluate where we’re at, and either after the All-Star break or after the season we’ll do what’s best for everybody — best for the Penguins, best for Jake, and we’ll determine that together. “That’s really it."

If the Penguins decide to trade Guentzel, Dubas reportedly wants a first-round pick, a top prospect and an NHL player whose contract includes a modified no-trade clause, in exchange for the 29-year-old forward.

Jake Guentzel has been a proven postseason performer, and there's a high possibility of him going to a Cup-contending team. Among the interested teams are the Vancouver Canucks, who are second in the standings and could be the next destination for Guentzel.

How has Jake Guentzel fared for the Pittsburgh Penguins this season?

Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Islanders

Jake Guentzel has been in hot form for the Penguins this season. Moreover, he's also the most productive winger to play alongside Sidney Crosby.

Guentzel has notched up 46 points through 19 goals and 27 assists in 42 games, tying him with captain Sidney Crosby in points scored for the Pens this season.

Jake Guentzel is projected to score 90 points, through 37 goals and 53 assists, this season. Should he achieve the 35-plus goal mark, it will be the fourth time for the 29-year-old forward in his eight-year Penguins' career.

Meanwhile, the Pens are two points off the East Wild Card, with 48 points. They face the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.