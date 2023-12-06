Pens GM Kyle Dubas holds himself and head coach Sullivan accountable for improving team's form

Pittsburgh Penguins General Manager Kyle Dubas didn't shy away from accountability when he openly discussed the team's recent struggles in a candid interview with Penguins broadcaster Josh Getzoff for the biweekly GM Show.

Airing on 105.9 the X and SportsNet Pittsburgh, Dubas acknowledged the team's subpar performance in a recent home-and-home series against the Philadelphia Flyers and expressed a commitment to addressing issues promptly.

"When the team isn't at their best, especially a team like this that has won championships here and had great success here, the angst starts to come. It's at that point where I think my job and (head coach Mike Sullivan)’s job is most important – to fight that off and help to get the team moving in the right direction,” Dubas said.

Dubas acknowledged that the Flyers are currently in better form, holding a higher standing in the tight Metropolitan Division. With the Penguins positioned sixth in the division, Dubas recognizes the need for improvement in a competitive race where every point matters.

While the team has demonstrated the ability to compete with some of the NHL's best, Kyle Dubas acknowledged the natural ebb and flow of a season, emphasizing the emotional nature of professional sports.

As a team with a rich history of championships and success, the Penguins are expected to perform consistently, and Dubas acknowledged the challenges of managing expectations.

Penguins GM Kyle Dubas takes responsibility, vows improvement amid team's power play struggles

Kyle Dubas particularly pointed to the power play as an area of concern. The Penguins are currently in a 0-for-29 slump and rank 30th in the league.

Dubas expressed the urgency to rectify this aspect of the game but also recognized the team's ability to stay in the competitive race due to strong goaltending, a reliable penalty kill, and solid even-strength play.

Kyle Dubas echoed sentiments from head coach Mike Sullivan and the players regarding the need for the power play to contribute significantly. He emphasized that making the power play a team strength requires dedication and hard work, especially when confidence is lacking due to recent struggles.

With key players like Sidney Crosby's line delivering dominant performances, Dubas highlighted the need for more contributions from the rest of the team, particularly in the wake of injuries to top-six winger Rickard Rakell and fourth-line forwards Noel Acciari and Matt Nieto.

Looking ahead to crucial games against tough opponents like the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers, Kyle Dubas labeled them "massive" for the team's progress.

“Can we clean up a lot of the stuff that we've let slip against Philadelphia, and find our way against a very difficult opponent on the road in two of them?” Dubas said. “That’s for me, as I continue to get to know and learn this group, the different things that I'm looking for that will be instructive to how we dictate the course of where we go in the second half of the year.”

With a record of 11-10-3 through 24 games and playoff aspirations on the line, Kyle Dubas remains committed to the team's improvement and is actively engaging with challenges to guide the Penguins back to a winning trajectory.