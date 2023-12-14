Pens goalie Alex Nedeljkovic speaks on franchise-record 12-round shootout against Canadiens

Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Alex Nedeljkovic spoke about the club's 12-round shootout, which prevailed in a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens at Centre Bell on Wednesday.

Sidney Crosby and Co. delivered one of the best performances of the season so far. After going down to two goals, the Penguins were resilient and orchestrated a remarkable comeback to tie the game in the second period. It was a spectacle for fans at the Bell Centre.

After a goalless third period and overtime, the matchup moved to the shootout, which turned out to be the longest shootout in the Penguins' history. Both the Habs and Pens went toe-to-toe for 11 rounds. However, it was the Pens who emerged on top and ended the contest in the 12th round, earning them the hard-fought two points on the night.

Meanwhile, Alex Nedeljkovic delivered a remarkable performance for the Pens between the pipes. The 27-year-old Parma, Ohio, native blocked 39 of 42 shots attempted by the Habs in the contest and finished the night with a .928 SV%.

Nedeljkovic has been involved in longer shootouts in his career, but nothing comes close to the one he was part of against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

Here's what Alex Nedeljkovic said about the 12-round shootout win over the Habs (via Pittsburgh Penguins on X):

"I think five or six rounds is the most I've ever been through. It was intense. It was a lot of fun... It was really loud there when a couple of those guys started going at the end. That was cool to be a part of."

Alex Nedeljkovic and Sidney Crosby shine as Pittsburgh rallies past Montreal in shootout

On Wednesday, the Montreal Canadiens hosted the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Bell Centre. The Penguins thwarted the home team with a 4-3 win in the shootout.

Captain Sidney Crosby put up a remarkable performance on the night. He notched up three points to make it 1,533 career points for "Sid the Kid," tying him with former teammate Marc Recchi for the 13th most points scored in NHL history.

Crosby passed Hockey Hall of Famer Paul Coffey (1,531 points) for 14th place among the leading point-gatherers in league history. Moreover, "Sid the Kid" also scored in the shootout. Meanwhile, defenseman Erik Karlsson notched up two points, while Jake Guentzel had one goal for the Pens in the contest.

With the win on the night, the Pens remain seventh in the Metro Division with 29 points. Alex Nedeljkovic and the Pittsburgh Penguins will be up against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.