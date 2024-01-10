"People love trades" - Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy weighs in on idea of losing key stars ahead of trade deadline

With the NHL trade deadline approaching, the spotlight is on Calgary Flames General Manager Craig Conroy. After Calgary's top players Elias Lindholm, Chris Tanev and Noah Hanifin, Conroy is at the epicenter of trade discussions.

These players are pending unrestricted free agents. They are skilled assets on the ice and have favorable contracts. This makes them highly sought after by teams aiming to strengthen their rosters for a playoff push.

He acknowledges, recognizing the excitement and buzz they generate among fans.

"People love trades. People love the idea of trades " - Conroy said to Eric Duhatschek of The Athletic.

Currently, the Flames (18-18-5) are placed 6th in the Pacific Division and have a chance to enter the playoffs through wild card entry. But they still have teams ahead of them.

"I understand it. We’re in a Canadian market. The situation we’re (Calgary Flames) in — we’re not that far out of the wild card, but we have four teams ahead of us," He added.

Conroy is a former player who understands the business side of hockey. But he also empathizes with the human element involved in trades:

"So, I understand why people are talking. For me, I worry more about the players because I know when I was a player, before I got traded to Calgary, when I was in St. Louis, I was hearing lots of different things."

However, Conroy also brings attention to the personal impact trades have on players and their families:

"The problem is, trades involve people — players, their wives, kids. When I played, the newspaper might drop some names, but it wasn’t like it is today."

Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy’s take on trade nowadays

Craig Conroy offered his view on NHL trades in the era of social media:

"Today, with social media, everybody’s got an idea of what you should do — and they’re everywhere."

The trade deadline has become an event, with some fans even taking the day off to follow the developments. Conroy's perspective unveils the duality of the trade deadline: excitement for the fans but uncertainty for the players involved:

"I understand that it helps grow the sport. I understand why people take the day off at the trade deadline — because they enjoy it."

"But on the hockey side, it’s a little more nerve-wracking and it’s worrisome for the players. I just don’t like to put that on them."

With the trade deadline looming, all eyes will be on Conroy and the Flames to see how they handle the potential departure of significant stars.