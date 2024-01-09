"People want my family dead" - Kevin Hayes furious over false rumor linking him to Cutter Gauthier trade, claims he, his family received death threats

Former Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes is at the center of false rumors and disturbing threats. This came after the surprising trade of prospect Cutter Gauthier to the Anaheim Ducks. In exchange, the Flyers acquired defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a second-round pick in the 2025 draft, raising eyebrows in the hockey community. It led to speculations and unfounded accusations.

Spittin' Chiclets, a prominent hockey media outlet, shared Kevin Hayes' vehement response to the baseless rumors on its Instagram account. Matthew DeFranks, a St. Louis Blues writer, quoted Hayes expressing his frustration and disbelief on X:

"Yeah, I think it’s complete bullshit, honestly. I think those two guys acted like compete pieces of shit, to be honest, making shit up. Now, I’m going to bed and waking up with death threats and people want my family dead. ...

Expand Tweet

"And people that are happy that my brother’s dead. I think it’s completely insane that this guy can say something like that. I honestly heard it and started laughing. Who the fuck am I to have influence on if a kid plays for an NHL team or not? I don’t have that influence."

Expand Tweet

The severity of the situation became apparent as Hayes revealed the disturbing aftermath of the false rumors.

Another writer, Jeremy Rutherford, reaffirmed Kevin Hayes' response

Jeremy Rutherford, a St. Louis Blues writer for The Athletic NHL, also quoted Hayes denying the rumors on X:

“It’s 100 percent false. I don’t know where he got his information from. At first it didn’t really seem like a big deal. But just the shit that’s come from the aftermath, people with death threats, people want my family dead, people happy my brother’s dead ..."

Expand Tweet

"It’s just crazy stuff coming out on something I had not a single aspect of what I’ve done, had any implications on this kid’s decision.”

Expand Tweet