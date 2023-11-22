"Perfect time to trade him" "Call him up": Jack Campbell's shutout for Condors leaves Oilers fans divided over goalie's future in Edmonton

Jack Campbell's 30 saves in the Bakersfield Condors' 2-0 shutout win over the Henderson Silver Knights in Tuesday's AHL game left the Oilers fans divided, with some demanding a trade while many hoping for him to return to Edmonton.

The 31-year-old goaltender was placed on waivers by the Edmonton Oilers earlier this month, and a day later, he was sent down to the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors.

Campbell was assigned to the AHL so that he could regain his confidence. However, his goaltending woes continued in the AHL, as he allowed 13 goals on 42 shots with a four-plus goal count and a .818 SV% in the first three games since joining the Condors on Nov. 9.

However, things improved significantly on Tuesday, as Jack Campbell stood tall between the pipes and delivered a stellar performance to guide the Bakersfield Condors to a 2-0 shutout win over the Henderson Silver Knights.

Campbell's stellar performance on the night left the Edmonton Oilers fans divided with mixed reactions, many claiming it to be the right time for the club to trade the goalie, while others favored his return to the NHL.

Here's what fans said on X, formerly Twitter. One tweeted:

"Perfect time to trade him"

Another said:

"Oilers should call him up!"

Here are some more reactions on X:

Meanwhile, courtesy of their 2-0 win, the Bakersfield Condors are ninth in the AHL's Pacific Division with a 5-6-0 record.

Jack Campbell's NHL stats

Vegas Golden Knights v Edmonton Oilers - Game Three

Campbell was drafted with the 11th overall pick by the Dallas Stars in the 2010 NHL draft. He was later traded to the LA Kings, where he spent four years before joining the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2021-22 season.

After donning the Maple Leafs jersey for three years, Jack Campbell joined the Edmonton Oilers in the 2022-23 season as a free agent. He appeared in 41 games for the Oilers over two seasons, going 22-13 with a 3.53 goals-against-average and a.886 SV%.

This season, Campbell guarded the nets for the Oilers in five games, posting a.873 SV% and a 4.50 goals-against-average. Overall, Campbell has a 93-10 record with a.909 SV% and a 2.76 goas-against-average in his nine-year-long career.