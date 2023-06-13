Peter Laviolette to become 'next Rangers head coach' per Elliotte Friedman

In a stunning twist, it appears that Peter Laviolette is set to become the next head coach of the New York Rangers. According to NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, the news of Laviolette's appointment is gaining momentum, and unless there are any last-minute unforeseen developments, the veteran coach will be taking over the bench for the Blueshirts.

Elliotte Friedman @FriedgeHNIC There is word this afternoon the NYR and Peter Laviolette are gaining momentum. Nothing is done until it’s done, but, barring a swerve, looking like Laviolette as next Rangers head coach. There is word this afternoon the NYR and Peter Laviolette are gaining momentum. Nothing is done until it’s done, but, barring a swerve, looking like Laviolette as next Rangers head coach.

Just a few weeks ago, it seemed like former Nashville Predators head coach John Hynes was the frontrunner for the position due to his history with Rangers General Manager Chris Drury.

However, the tides quickly changed, and Laviolette emerged as the leading candidate, only to temporarily relinquish that position to another potential coach. Now, it seems that the Rangers have circled back to Laviolette as their ultimate choice.

Laviolette, 58, recently parted ways with the Washington Capitals after spending three years behind their bench. With an impressive coaching career spanning 21 seasons, he brings a wealth of experience to the table.

Laviolette boasts three Conference championships with three different teams and an overall winning percentage of .587 as an NHL head coach.

The decision to appoint Peter Laviolette reflects the Rangers' desire for a proven leader who can guide the team to success. His track record of success and ability to adapt to different situations make him a compelling choice to take the reins of the historic franchise.

A look into Peter Laviolette's coaching journey

Laviolette has had a distinguished coaching career spanning over two decades in the NHL. He started his coaching journey with the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers, where he led the team to a playoff berth in his first season.

Laviolette then moved on to the Providence Bruins in the AHL, guiding them to an exceptional 56-15-4 record and winning the Calder Cup in 1999. His success earned him an assistant coaching position with the Boston Bruins, but when he was passed over for the head coaching job, he joined the New York Islanders as their head coach in 2001.

During his tenure with the Islanders, Laviolette ended the team's seven-year playoff drought, reaching the postseason in both seasons he was at the helm. Despite such achievements, he was ultimately let go by the Islanders. However, his next opportunity came with the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2003-04 season.

In just his second year with the team, Laviolette led them to an impressive 112-point season, winning the Southeast Division and ultimately capturing the franchise's first Stanley Cup in 2006. He was also honored as the runner-up for the Jack Adams Award for NHL Coach of the Year.

After his successful stint in Carolina, Laviolette took over as the head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2009. He guided the team to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2010, narrowly losing to the Chicago Blackhawks in six games.

Laviolette's fiery coaching style and memorable quotes endeared him to Flyers fans during the HBO series '24/7: Flyers/Rangers'. After the Flyers, Laviolette went on to coach the Nashville Predators, leading them to multiple playoff appearances and a trip to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2017.

Most recently, Peter Laviolette took the helm of the Washington Capitals in 2020, but the team missed the playoffs in the 2022-2023 season, leading to a mutual agreement to part ways.

