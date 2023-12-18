Pheonix Copley injury: What happened to LA Kings goaltender? 

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Pheonix Copley has been dealt a setback, as he faces a stint on long-term injured reserve due to a lower body injury sustained during Friday's practice. The unfortunate incident led to his absence from the recent road trip, including Saturday's victory over Seattle.

Copley's injury puts him on the sidelines for a minimum of 10 games, impacting the Kings' goaltending dynamics. In eight starts this season, Copley has showcased resilience with a 4-1-2 record and a 3.16 goals-against average.

With Pheonix Copley sidelined, the responsibility of guarding the Kings' net falls primarily on Cam Talbot, who has been a reliable starter with an impressive 2.02 GAA and 13 wins, placing him seventh in the league.

To fill the void left by Copley, the Kings have designated David Rittich as the backup goaltender. Rittich's role becomes crucial in supporting Talbot during Copley's absence.

Apart the goaltending changes, the Kings have also made a roster move by loaning defenseman Jacob Moverare to their AHL affiliate. This strategic decision aims to ensure a well-balanced and resilient lineup as the Kings navigate through a challenging period without Copley.

As the Kings sit third in the Pacific Division with 38 points, their ability to adapt to these changes will play a pivotal role in maintaining their competitive edge in the challenging Western Conference.

Pheonix Copley's NHL Odyssey: From AHL standout to key player for the Los Angeles Kings

Pheonix Copley began his professional career with the AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears, during the 2014–15 season, showcasing his skills with an impressive 17 wins in 26 games. In the 2015 off-season, Copley was traded to the St. Louis Blues as part of a deal involving T.J. Oshie.

Copley made his NHL debut with the Blues during the 2015–16 season and had his first start in the 2016–17 season. However, in a trade deadline move on Feb. 27, 2017, he found himself back with the Washington Capitals. Despite not playing during their 2018 Stanley Cup-winning playoffs run, Copley contributed to the team's success.

His journey continued with the Capitals, earning a spot on the opening-night roster for the 2018–19 season. After spending the 2019–20 and 2020–21 seasons with the Hershey Bears, Copley embraced a new chapter as a free agent, signing with the Los Angeles Kings for the 2021–22 season.

Pheonix Copley's call-up from the AHL in December 2022 marked a significant turn of his career, with the goaltender solidifying his position as the Kings' starter.