Golden Knights star Phil Kessel recently found himself at the center of a hilarious claim made by former NHL player-turned-analyst Paul Bissonnette.

Bissonnette, known for his quick wit and humorous remarks, suggested that when Kessel's career eventually ends, he should donate his body to science.

"Phil Kessel needs to donate his body to science when it’s all said and done," said Bissonnette

The remark took many by surprise, considering Kessel's impressive skills and contributions to the sport.

Widely recognized for his scoring prowess and on-ice presence, Kessel has been a vital figure in the NHL for multiple seasons. Therefore, Bissonnette's suggestion adds an amusing twist to the conversation surrounding the beloved forward.

It's essential to remember that Bissonnette often injects humor into his comments, making them memorable for fans and fellow players alike. While the idea of donating one's body to science is not entirely unheard of among athletes, Bissonnette's hilarious claim adds a new level of comedy.

As fans ponder the comedic implications of Bissonnette's suggestion, it remains to be seen if Kessel seriously considers this unconventional option once he hangs up his skates. Until then, hockey enthusiasts can revel in the delightful banter brought forth by Bissonnette's entertaining comments.

Phil Kessel's motivational speech before Game 5

Phil Kessel found himself in the spotlight following an entertaining episode of the popular podcast, Spittin' Chiclets.

During the show, Jonathan Marchessault, Kessel's teammate, shared a delightful anecdote about the forward's unique way of speaking, which apparently had a hilarious impact on the entire team.

Marchessault said that Kessel's speech before Game 5 left a lasting impression on everyone. He playfully exclaimed to the hosts of the aforementioned podcast:

"He's a character like you. The way he speaks, the way he says things... now everybody talks like him on the team ... we all talk the same way as him."

Describing Kessel's pre-game speech during a team practice, Marchessault vividly recalled the forward's words:

"If you fucking guys blow the game and I have to fucking fly to Florida and back, I'm gonna be pissed."

The amusement didn't stop there. Paul Bissonnette, known for his impersonations, chimed in with a hypothetical situation, attempting to imitate Bruce Cassidy, the coach of the Golden Knights, motivating his team:

"If you guys make me fly across the country, I'm gonna fucking ring out your necks. All right, go ahead."

These comical quotes showcased the lighthearted banter and camaraderie among the Golden Knights, with Phil Kessel's distinctive speaking style becoming a source of inspiration and amusement for his teammates.

Such anecdotes serve as a reminder that humor can play a significant role in fostering a positive team environment, even in the heat of intense competition.

