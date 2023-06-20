Vegas Golden Knights star Phil Kessel became the center of attention during a recent episode of the podcast, Spittin' Chiclets. Jonathan Marchessault, a forward for the Vegas Golden Knights, recounted a delightful incident. The conversation revolved around Kessel's distinctive manner of speaking, which apparently had an amusing influence on his fellow teammates.

Marchessault described Kessel's speech before Game 5, highlighting the forward's ability to motivate his team in a humorous and unforgettable manner. Marchessault exclaimed, referring to the hosts of Spittin' Chiclets:

"He's (Phil Kessel) a character like you, The way he speaks, the way he says things... now everybody talks like him on the team... we all talk the same way as him."

Marchessault went on to provide a glimpse into Kessel's pre-game speech that took place during the team's practice before Game 5. The forward vividly recalled Kessel's words:

"If you fucking guys blow the game and I have to fucking fly to Florida and back, I'm gonna be pissed."

Paul Bissonnette put forth a hypothetical situation, attempting an imitation of Bruce Cassidy, the head coach of the Golden Knights, motivating his team:

"If you guys make me fly across the country, I'm gonna fucking ring out your necks. All right, go ahead"

More on Phil Kessel's NHL career

Phil Kessel had a successful career with the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Pittsburgh Penguins prior to his move to Las Vegas. He faced personal challenges but achieved notable milestones. In 2006, Kessel battled testicular cancer, making a quick recovery and returning to the Bruins after missing only 11 games. He won the 2007 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy for perseverance and dedication.

During the 2007-2008 season, Phil Kessel set a Bruins record with nine shootout-deciding goals. In 2008-2009, he scored 36 goals, the most on the Bruins, and had the third-longest point streak by an American-born NHL player.

Kessel played a key role in the 2009 Stanley Cup playoffs, leading the Bruins with six goals, but they lost in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. He was then traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2009 and became a consistent scorer for the team. Kessel represented Team USA in the 2010 Winter Olympics, winning a silver medal.

After successful seasons with the Maple Leafs, Phil Kessel was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2015. In his first season, he helped the Penguins win the Stanley Cup, contributing 10 goals and 22 points in the playoffs. And now having won the Cup with Golden Knights, he has three trophies on his resume.

