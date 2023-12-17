Phil Kessel's NHL exit on the cards as insider drops latest update on Ironman's future

Phil Kessel, a seasoned forward and three-time Stanley Cup champion, finds himself in a unique situation as a free agent in late December.

TSN insider Pierre LeBrun recently reported on Kessel's status, revealing that the 36-year-old is actively exploring the possibility of playing in the Swiss League while awaiting an NHL opportunity.

Kessel's most recent stint with the Vegas Golden Knights culminated in a 2023 Stanley Cup victory, adding to his impressive collection of championship rings.

However, despite the success, Kessel remains unsigned, prompting him to consider alternative options to stay in game shape. The forward, known for his scoring prowess, contributed 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) in 82 games during the previous season with the Golden Knights.

Notably, Kessel holds the NHL's Ironman streak, having appeared in an astonishing 1,064 consecutive regular-season games. This remarkable feat adds to his allure as a reliable and durable player, making his current situation all the more intriguing.

As he continues to train in Arizona, Kessel appears eager to extend his playing career and contribute on the ice. Having played a crucial role in the Vegas Golden Knights' recent Stanley Cup triumph, Phil Kessel's desire for on-ice action is palpable.

Despite appearing in only four playoff games last season, tallying two assists, Kessel's impact was felt in the locker room, contributing to the team's success.

NHL insider Chris Johnston adds an intriguing dimension to the narrative, revealing that Kessel is open to breaking his Ironman streak if it means helping his new team secure victories.

Phil Kessel is technically still the NHL's active Ironman

Despite the setbacks, Chris Johnston emphasized that Phil Kessel remains steadfast in his commitment to returning to professional hockey.

The veteran forward, technically still the NHL's active Ironman, has reportedly engaged in discussions with various teams. Johnston said:

"I mean, in his mind and heart he hopes not. And so it’s gonna take one team that’s serious enough to give him a chance. You know, he is actually still technically NHL's active Ironman."

"He’s just looking at a sign somewhere and keep playing, and if that team wants to, you know, not dress them on back-to-back nights or you know, have them kind of as an extra forward, I think he’s open to some of those opportunities."

Only time will tell if Phil Kessel's comeback aspirations materialize, but his commitment signals that the story is far from over for the seasoned NHL veteran.