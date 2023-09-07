Phil Kessel's "strained relationship" with HC may hinder Iron Man's rumored reunion with Sidney Crosby

Phil Kessel remains a free agent, and whether or not he will find a team to sign him is uncertain.

One potential option fans thought of was a reunion with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Kessel was a big part of the Penguins 2016 and 2017 Stanley Cup roster. However, since then, Kessel has gotten older and slower.

If he can't play a top-six role, there will be concern that he won't be able to play effectively in a bottom-six role. One knock on Kessel potentially joining the Pittsburgh Penguins is coach Mike Sullivan.

At the end of their tenure, Kessel was reportedly furious with Sullivan for not playing with Evgeni Malkin in the playoffs, going with Riley Sheahan or Derick Brassard as his centerman, according to The Athletic.

After those comments, Sullivan claimed that Kessel was being selfish and his Ironman streak was also something they didn't see eye-to-eye on. Kessel has played every game for 1064 games, but at the end of the tenure, the Penguins wanted to scratch him to rest him, but he refused as he wanted to keep the streak.

In 2019, after Kessel was traded from Pittsburgh to Arizona, there were reports that Sullivan asked GM Jim Rutherford to trade the forward, which Sullivan wouldn't comment on.

"I'm not going to get into how that whole thing went down, but those decisions are made over the course of time, with a whole lot of input from a whole lot of people. But I'd rather not go down that road."

Although several years have passed, whether or not Mike Sullivan and Phil Kessel could work together again is to be seen.

Phil Kessel open to ending Ironman streak

With Phil Kessel still being a free agent, according to Sportsnet, he has informed teams that he would end his Ironman streak if that's what is needed.

Kessel has been adamant that he wants to play in the 2023-24 NHL season and is fine if he has to be scratched in some games. The forward set the record last season, playing 75 more consecutive games than Keith Yandle.

Last season with the Vegas Golden Knights, Kessel recorded 36 points in 82 games. In the playoffs, he only skated four games and was a healthy scratch for the rest of the playoffs but will still have his name on the Stanley Cup.

In the NHL, Kessel has skated in 1286 regular season games and recorded 992 points.

