The Philadelphia Flyers bolstered their defensive depth by signing veteran defenseman Marc Staal to a one-year contract worth $1.1 million. The addition of Staal brings experience and stability to the Flyers' blue line.

The signing, however, has generated a mixed response among NHL fans on Twitter.

Some fans expressed their dissatisfaction with Staal's past actions. Others focused on the team's decision to employ him despite the controversy surrounding his refusal to wear LGBTQIA+ Pride Night warmup sweaters.

Many fans focused on him replacing Ivan Provorov, who protested against the team's pride night citing religious concerns, and now plays for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

As the Flyers move forward with their roster decisions, it remains to be seen if they will address concerns raised by fans. The team's response and actions will likely play a role in shaping public opinion, and determining how fans engage with them.

Former Philadelphia Flyers winger signs with the Boston Bruins

James van Riemsdyk's departure from the Philadelphia Flyers comes as no surprise as the team continues its rebuilding process. The veteran forward has agreed to a one-year, $1 million contract with the Boston Bruins in free agency.

The Flyers had been actively exploring trade options for van Riemsdyk leading up to the 2022-23 season's trade deadline, signaling that his departure was imminent. While van Riemsdyk had a respectable five seasons in Philadelphia, his production has declined each year since joining the team in 2018-19. This made retaining him a less favorable option this off-season.

Last season, the 34-year-old forward recorded 12 goals and 17 assists for 29 points in 61 games. This was his lowest point total since the 2015-16 campaign, when he tallied 29 points in 40 games.

Selected as the second overall pick by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2007 draft, van Riemsdyk spent three seasons with the team from 2009 to 2012 before being traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

In his eight seasons with the Flyers, he registered 146 goals and 151 assists for a total of 297 points in 527 games. His tenure in Toronto saw him accumulate 154 goals and 140 assists for 294 points in 413 games across six seasons.

