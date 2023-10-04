Philadelphia Flyers GM speaks out on speculations of tanking, discloses "smart" strategy for upcoming season

The Philadelphia Flyers are entering the 2023-24 NHL season with a clear message from their General Manager Daniel Briere. They are not tanking. Despite the challenges of a rebuild, the Flyers are determined to remain competitive and set a tone of ambition for the season ahead.

Briere, who is no stranger to the world of hockey having enjoyed a successful playing career, understands the importance of striking a balance between rebuilding and maintaining competitiveness. According to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun, when asked about his approach to this challenging task, Briere emphasized the team's commitment to winning every game.

Briere said:

"Look, we want to win. We want to win every single game,"

He made it clear that there would be no intentional tanking or conceding games. The Flyers are eager to prove themselves on the ice and strive for victory in each match. He added:

“I was very clear with the players on that and the coaching staff, that we’re not tanking. We want to win as many games as we can. But at the same time, we’re going to be smart."

However, Briere also highlighted the organization's commitment to making intelligent and forward-thinking decisions. The Philadelphia Flyers are not solely focused on short-term success but are taking a long-term view of their strategy.

They are making decisions with the organization's future in mind, considering the impact on the team not just for the upcoming season but for the next three, five, and even seven years.

Briere said:

"We’re going to do what’s best for the organization, not just for the week or month or even year, but we’re also looking at three, five, seven years down the road."

He added:

"We’re going to make decisions that are going to keep that in consideration,"

This approach reflects the Flyers' dedication to building a sustainable and successful franchise for years to come, rather than pursuing quick fixes that may compromise their long-term prospects.

Philadelphia Flyers' recent roster adjustments

As the Philadelphia Flyers embark on this challenging journey of rebuilding while remaining competitive, they are making roster moves to shape their team for the season ahead. Players like Samu Tuomalaa, Ronnie Attard, Adam Ginning, Tanner Laczynski, Victor Mete and Cal Petersen have all been part of these adjustments.

With a clear commitment to winning, a strategic outlook for the future and a roster shaped for the upcoming season, the Philadelphia Flyers are ready to face the challenges of the 2023-24 NHL season head-on. Flyers fans can anticipate a season where their team competes with determination and intelligence.