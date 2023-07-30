Philadelphia Flyers GM unhappy with top draft pick's decision to skip dev camp

Cutter Gauthier, the first-round selection by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2022, was one of the more prominent players not present at the development camp. During his post-free agency press conference four weeks ago, Flyers GM Danny Briere verified the information.

Gauthier has recently clarified why he wasn't present at the camp and told NHL.com,

"Was a little bit too much hockey after Worlds. Just too much for me. I wanted time with the family. So I figured it was best to stay home. After talking to Danny (Briere, GM), obviously it wasn't his favorite thing, but it was best for me."

The World Championship was contested in Finland for Team USA and all of the games were played in a two-week period. Gauthier made an impression while playing, tallying seven goals in ten contests, but Team USA didn't win a medal.

Although this isn't the most games Gauthier has played in a season, the travel is probably what makes him want to take a vacation. Additionally, this does not imply that he and the Flyers are not connected in any way. Briere reaffirmed his lack of concern for the circumstance and expressed his confidence in it.

For his sophomore year of college, Gauthier will return to Boston, and he could go pro soon after as hasn't been given an entry-level contract by the Philadelphia Flyers yet.

Gauthier did say the goal remains to play for Flyers after his college season:

"That's definitely the plan. After this year, hopefully we get done pretty late there in April with the group we have, but overall that's the goal."

With 16 goals and 21 assists for a total of 37 points during his freshman year at Boston College, Cutter Gauthier shone as the Eagles' top point and goal scorer. In Hockey East, he was named to the All-Rookie team and the Third Team All-Star.

Philadelphia Flyers' Cutter Gauthier is confident about career progression

Gauthier says he is much more confident compared to last year. He knows that he has a place in the Philadelphia Flyers team next season and has said that he loves being physical and especially lives face offs.

He said:

"I'm a complete package. ... I think it shows for myself the way I can shoot the puck and contribute to a team's performance. I'm one of the top guys that's going to make plays happen every single time I'm on the ice."

It will be interesting to see how Cutter Gauthier does in the league.