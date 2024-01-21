Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty earns hockey fans' approval with brutal proposal gatecrash: 'Save some ladies for us'

Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Dallas Stars in Wells Fargo Center, 5-1. However, Gritty, their eccentric mascot, unbelievably stole the show.

The 7-foot, googly-eyed character became a central figure in a fan's unforgettable marriage proposal, showcasing that Gritty is more than just a mascot.

Gritty, known for its playful and unpredictable antics, shared the video of the proposal on X with the caption,

"size matters, gentlemen."

Hockey fans tweeted their reaction to the unconventional event. One fan humorously tweeted:

"@GrittyNHL save some ladies for the rest of us."

Another fan applauded the mascot's performance:

"Ok, this was funny. Well done."

The reaction wasn't limited to amusement alone. Some fans commented on the mascot's mature and adult-like demeanor. One fan tweeted:

"An adult mascot."

The general sentiment among NHL fans seemed to be one of approval and excitement. One fan succinctly tweeted:

"This is awesome."

As the video continues to circulate, it's clear that Gritty's unexpected role in the proposal has left an indelible mark on hockey fans.

Philadelphia Flyers marriage proposal takes an unexpected turn

In a recent Philadelphia Flyers game at the Wells Fargo Center, the iconic mascot, Gritty, took center stage in an unexpected marriage proposal. A devoted Flyers fan, dressed in the team's jersey, dropped to one knee to propose to his girlfriend amidst cheers from the crowd. The Jumbotron lit up with the words,

"Danielle, will you marry me?"

Gritty, known for its playful antics, gave the proposal a humorous twist. With characteristic whimsy, the googly-eyed, 7-foot mascot appeared out of nowhere and, without hesitation, playfully tossed the hopeful groom to the ground. The crowd erupted in laughter as Gritty revealed a sign reading, in bold caps,

"MINE'S BIGGER."

The bewildered girlfriend, hands clasped to her face, was unsure of what transpired as Gritty seized the moment. With a mischievous grin, the orange-furred creature bent on one knee and proposed to her with a bigger ring. She instantly agreed, and Gritty scooped up the bride-to-be and carried her away, leaving the audience in stitches.

The unexpected turn of events showcased Gritty's ability to steal the spotlight. Its unique, comedic touch to the memorable proposal created an unforgettable moment for the couple and the Philadelphia Flyers' fanbase.