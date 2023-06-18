Philadelphia Flyers rumors: New GM committed to a full rebuild, actively looking to ship veterans and stars

The Philadelphia Flyers, a historic franchise in the NHL, are set to undergo a significant transformation next season as general manager Daniel Briere takes charge with a clear vision to change the culture in Philly. Briere's commitment to rebuilding has been evident from the outset, as he wasted no time making moves to reshape the team.

In a recent interview on the Ray & Dregs podcast with Ray Ferraro and Darren Dreger, Briere hinted at further changes to come, indicating that the Flyers will be an active participant in the trade market.

One of Briere's initial moves was a blockbuster three-way trade involving Ivan Provorov, which not only brought in assets but also added another first-round pick in this year's draft. This acquisition has invigorated the team's amateur scouts, who are excited to have two opportunities to select top talent. Briere's determination to secure additional first-round picks reveals his commitment to rebuilding through the draft and developing the next core of the Flyers' roster.

However, Briere acknowledges that making trades requires finding the right dance partners in the NHL. While he expressed his desire to be active in the market, he recognizes that deals are contingent upon finding willing partners. Nonetheless, the Flyers' front office is determined to explore every possibility to bolster their draft capital and strengthen the team's long-term prospects.

Several players have been at the forefront of trade discussions for the Philadelphia Flyers, including Travis Konecny, Kevin Hayes, Carter Hart, and Scott Laughton. Briere and his team are actively seeking a first-round pick in any potential move, demonstrating their commitment to acquiring valuable assets for the future. This approach aligns with Briere's overarching strategy of developing a new core for the franchise through a combination of astute drafting and patient development.

The Flyers have experienced a lack of direction and disappointing seasons in recent years, failing to reach the playoffs. With the arrival of Daniel Briere as the new general manager, the organization is afforded a clean slate and renewed hope. Flyers fans are eagerly anticipating the execution of Briere's five-year plan, which aims to restore the team to its former glory and deliver success to the passionate supporters who rally behind the black and orange.

As the Philadelphia Flyers enter this rebuilding phase, it becomes clear that change is not merely cosmetic but a fundamental shift in the team's philosophy. Briere's emphasis on team development, draft capital accumulation, and the nurturing of young talent represents a new era for the Philadelphia Flyers.

