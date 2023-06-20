Philadelphia Flyers unveil new 'burnt orange' uniforms for 2023-24 NHL season

The Philadelphia Flyers will be changing their look. The Flyers teased an announcement for Tuesday for quite some time, and in the morning, they revealed new uniforms for the upcoming NHL season.

In the announcement, the Flyers showed off their new uniforms, which will feature the classic burnt orange they donned throughout the '80s and '90s. It's the first time Philadelphia made any change to their primary jersey since 2010, which they're dubbing it 'A New Era Of Orange.'

"These burnt orange sweaters are one of the most iconic symbols of Flyers hockey," Flyers president of hockey operations Keith Jones said in a statement released by the team.

"There's no doubt that this look is known throughout the NHL and uniquely beloved by our fans because it brings to life one of the most important parts of our rebuild — it honors our past while we continue to forge a new path forward."

Philadelphia Flyers jersey details

Along with the new look, the jersey will also feature a jersey ad for the first time in Philadelphia Flyers history.

The Independence Blue Cross was announced as the first jersey sponsor in Flyers' history. Their logo will be featured on the right side of the chest area on home sweaters and the third alternate jersey, as part of a multi-year deal.

"Independence Blue Cross is excited about this opportunity to highlight our ongoing support for the Philadelphia Flyers in such a visible way," said Independence Blue Cross president and CEO Gregory E. Deavens.

"We are proud of our Philadelphia roots and our service to Southeastern Pennsylvania over the past 85 years. As the hometown health insurer, we are delighted to support the traditions that mean so much to our community, including deepening our relationship with our region's legendary hometown hockey team."

The Philadelphia Flyers had a disappointing 2022-23 NHL season, as they finished 26th in the league and missed the playoffs once again. The last time they made the playoffs was in the 2019-20 season. Philadelphia went just 31-38-13 last season and is now set to pick seventh overall in next week's NHL entry draft.

The Flyers, though, do have a solid young core but could be an intriguing team this off-season, as they could trade goaltender Carter Hart. Philadelphia already made a move this off-season, as they dealt Ivan Provorov to Columbus and acquired Sean Walker and Cal Petersen from the Los Angeles Kings.

