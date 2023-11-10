Philadelphia Flyers vs Anaheim Ducks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | November 10, 2023

The Philadelphia Flyers are set to clash against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night at the Honda Center, in Anaheim, California. The Flyers have experienced back-to-back losses whereas the Ducks have won six of their last seven games.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Anaheim Ducks: Game info

Date and Time: Friday, November 10, 2023, at 10:00 p.m. ET

Location: Honda Center Arena in Anaheim, California

TV Broadcast: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW

Live Streaming: Fugo TV

Radio: Tune in to live radio on WMMR - 93.3 FM Rocks, KLAA Angels Radio AM 830

Philadelphia Flyers game preview

The Philadelphia Flyers have a record of 5-7-1 this season and they were defeated 2-1 by the San Jose Sharks in their last game.

On average the Philadelphia Flyers score 2.92 goals per game while allowing an average of 3.15 goals. Their power play success rate stands at 8.9% and 79.5% on penalty kills.

They are considered favorites with moneyline odds of -113.

Philadelphia Flyers key players and injury status

Travis Konecny has been performing well for the Philadelphia team scoring nine goals and providing three assists in 13 games, earning him a total of 12 points.

Travis Sanheim has also been contributing significantly this season accumulating a total of 11 points. He has managed to score one goal and provide 10 assists.

Goaltender Carter Hart has a record of 4-3-0 this season with a goals-against average of 2.52 and a save percentage of .913.

Anaheim Ducks game preview

The Anaheim Ducks have a record of 7-5-0 this season after their 2-0 defeat against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the last game. Anaheim Ducks are averaging 3.08 goals scored while allowing 2.83 goals-against per game. Additionally, they have a power play success rate of 18.4% and a penalty kill percentage of 79.3%.

The Anaheim Ducks are considered underdogs against the Flyers with moneyline odds of -108.

Anaheim Ducks key players and injury status

Mason McTavish has been a key player for Anaheim this season tallying 13 points. Another significant contributor for Anaheim is Frank Vatrano, who currently has a total of 12 points (nine goals and three assists). In six games, Lukas Dostal has allowed a total of 16 goals, with a record of 5-1-0.

Isac Lundestrom (torn Achilles), Chase De Leo (knee), Brock McGinn (lower body) and Jamie Drysdale (lower body) are unavailable for today's match due to injuries.