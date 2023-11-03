Philadelphia Flyers vs Buffalo Sabres: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 3rd 2023

The Philadelphia Flyers are set to face off against the Buffalo Sabres as both teams look to bounce back from their rough start this season.

The Flyers are 4-5-1 with three losses in a row, putting them second last in the Metropolitan Division. Meanwhile, with a 5-5-0 record, the Sabres are seventh in the Atlantic Division after back-to-back wins.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Buffalo Sabres: Game Info

Date and Time: Thursday, November 3, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: KeyBank Center, Buffalo

TV Broadcast: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH

Live Streaming: Fugo TV

Radio: Tune in to live radio on WMMR, 93.3 FM Rocks, and WGR 550 Sports Radio

Philadelphia Flyers game preview

Despite the Flyers offense stepping up and averaging 3.20 goals per game, they are currently facing a challenging season. The defense has been struggling, conceding an average of 3.30 goals per game and a total of 15 goals in their three matches.

Carter Hart has a 4-3-0 record in 8 games this season, with a goals-against average of 2.52 and a save percentage of .913.

The Flyers are considered the underdogs with moneyline odds of +151.

Philadelphia Flyers key players and injury status

Travis Konecny has been impressive this season, scoring eight goals and contributing three assists in 10 games, resulting in a total of 11 points. Contributing to Philadelphia's attack this season, Travis Sanheim has managed to contribute with one goal and nine assists.

Samuel Ersson is 0-2-1 in three games with a goals-against average of 4.91 and a save percentage of.763.

Rasmus Ristolainen, Ryan Ellis, and Marc Staal are out due to injuries. Carter Hart remains questionable.

Buffalo Sabres game preview

The Buffalo Sabres have been able to turn their season around with their strong offense, which has been scoring an average of 3.20 goals per game and has netted nine goals in the past two games.

While the offense has been leading the way, the defense has also stepped up its game, allowing an average of 2.90 goals per game.

Hopefully, goaltender Devon Levi can improve his performance, as he's been struggling with a save percentage of .892 and 3.26 goals against average after facing 120 shots. The Buffalo Sabres are considered favorites with moneyline odds of 183.

Buffalo Sabres key players and injury status

Jeff Skinner has been a key contributor for Buffalo this season, with 10 points. He has a 0.5 goal-per-game average and a 13.9% shooting percentage. Rasmus Dahlin, who has two goals and seven assists, is also one of Buffalo's offensive alternatives, with nine points (an average of 0.9 points per game) so far.

Zachary Benson, Eric Comrie, and Jack Quinn are unavailable due to injuries.