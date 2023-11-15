Philadelphia Flyers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 15th, 2023

The Philadelphia Flyers will be taking on the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Wednesday night, Nov 15th, at 7.30 p.m. ET.

The Flyers, with a 7-7-1 record and the momentum of back-to-back wins, have catapulted to fifth place in the Metropolitan Division. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes, boasting a solid 9-6 record, claim the second-best position in the Metropolitan Division standings.

Catch all the action live on ESPN+, NBCSP, and BSSO.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Spectator's game day guide

Date and Time : Wednesday, November 15, at 7.30 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, November 15, at 7.30 p.m. ET Venue : PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina

: PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina Broadcast : ESPN+, NBCSP, and BSSO

: ESPN+, NBCSP, and BSSO Live Streaming : FuboTV

: FuboTV Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic, WGR 550 Sports Radio, and Fox Sports Radio

Great offensive leadership has been the hallmark of the Carolina Hurricanes

A standout season is unfolding for the Carolina Hurricanes, as their offense excels, averaging an impressive 3.33 goals per game and notching 13 goals in the last four games.

The dynamic duo of Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Sebastian Aho leads the top line, contributing a remarkable 10 goals and 16 assists. The offensive depth extends further, with Martin Necas, Teuvo Tervainen, and Seth Jarvis combining for 19 goals and 13 assists.

On the defensive end, Brady Skjei and Jaccob Slavin have added five goals and 15 assists from the point, elevating the team's overall offensive performance.

However, the defensive side has faced challenges, allowing an average of 3.27 goals per game.

While Skjei and Slavin lead the top pairings with a combined 2.4 defensive point shares, the rest of the defensive unit has struggled, allowing opponents easy access to open shots.

Goaltender Antti Raanta faces difficulties with a .877 save percentage and a 3.01 GAA, resulting in a -4.0 goals saved above average.

The Hurricanes are also contending with injuries, with Ryan Suzuki (upper body) and Frederik Anderson (blood clotting) currently sidelined.

There's been a noticeable improvement in the Philadelphia Flyers' offensive capabilities

The Philadelphia Flyers have kicked off their season with promise, propelled by a potent offense that averages 3.20 goals per game and has tallied 10 goals in the last two games.

Travis Konecny, Joel Farabee, and Cam Atkinson lead the charge, contributing a combined 23 goals and 14 assists to guide the top two lines. The supporting cast includes Owen Tippett, Sean Couturier, and Scott Laughton, who have combined for nine goals and 20 assists.

On the defensive end, Travis Sanheim and Sean Walker have added four goals and 16 assists from the point, providing additional firepower to the offense.

Despite the offensive success, defensive struggles persist, with the team allowing an average of 3.07 goals per game. Yegor Zamula and Nick Seeler have contributed 2.0 defensive point shares but the rest of the defensive unit grapples with opponents finding open shots.

Goaltender Carter Hart emerges as a bright spot with a .913 save percentage and a 2.52 GAA, making 207 saves with 2.1 goals saved above average.

The Philadelphia Flyers' injury report includes Felix Sandstrom (undisclosed), Carter Hart (day to day, illness), Ryan Ellis (lower body), Marc Staal (rib injury), and Rasmus Ristolainen (undisclosed).