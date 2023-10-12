Philadelphia Flyers vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Game Preview, Lines, Odds Predictions, & more

On Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, the Columbus Blue Jackets will host the Philadelphia Flyers in a season opener at Nationwide Arena, Columbus. The game is set to commence at 7 p.m. ET. Hockey enthusiasts can catch all the action on ESPN+, NBCS-PH and BSOH.

Philadelphia Flyers Preview

Both the Philadelphia Flyers and the Columbus Blue Jackets are entering the new season on the back of disappointing campaigns. The Flyers concluded the 2022-23 season with a record of 31-38-13, landing them in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division, thus missing the postseason. Their struggles last season led to a renewed focus on their youth movement.

In free agency, the Flyers made modest signings, bringing in players like Garnet Hathaway, Marc Staal, Victor Mete, Ryan Poehling, and Rhett Gardner on short-term deals. Notably, they bid farewell to veterans James van Riemsdyk, who joined Boston, and Tony DeAngelo, who was bought out and subsequently signed with Carolina.

Columbus Blue Jackets Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets, on the other hand, had a challenging season in 2022-23, ending with a record of 25-48-9 and languishing at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division, also missing the playoffs. Their 59 points were 16 behind the Flyers, emphasizing their struggles.

Off the ice, the team saw turmoil as Mike Babcock, who had been appointed as the head coach on a two-year, $8 million deal in July, resigned on Sept. 17 without coaching a single game. Pascal Vincent has stepped in to lead the team, inheriting a roster largely unchanged from the previous season, with the exception of the third overall draft pick, Adam Fantilli.

Philadelphia Flyers Lines

Forwards

JOEL FARABEE SEAN COUTURIER BOBBY BRINK OWEN TIPPETT MORGAN FROST CAM ATKINSON SCOTT LAUGHTON NOAH CATES TRAVIS KONECNY NICOLAS DESLAURIERS RYAN POEHLING GARNET HATHAWAY

Defenceman

CAM YORK TRAVIS SANHEIM MARC STAAL SEAN WALKER EGOR ZAMULA NICK SEELER

Goalie

CARTER HARTCAL PETERSEN

CARTER HART CAL PETERSEN

Columbus Blue Jackets Lines

Forwards

COLE SILLINGER PATRIK LAINE JOHNNY GAUDREAU ALEXANDRE TEXIER BOONE JENNER EMIL BEMSTROM KIRILL MARCHENKO ADAM FANTILLI JUSTIN DANFORTH ERIC ROBINSON SEAN KURALY JACK ROSLOVIC

Defenceman

ZACH WERENSKI ANDREW PEEKE IVAN PROVOROV DAMON SEVERSON JAKE BEAN ERIK GUDBRANSON

Goalie

ELVIS MERZLIKINS SPENCER MARTIN

Philadelphia Flyers vs Columbus Blue Jackets odds & predictions

The Blue Jackets hold a slight edge as favorites with odds at -129, while the Flyers are the underdogs with odds at +109. The over/under line is set at 6.5, indicating the expected total combined goals for the game.

In the previous season, both teams faced challenges, with the Blue Jackets struggling to score, ranking 30th in the league with 213 total goals at an average of 2.6 goals per game. Their defense also had difficulties, as it ranked 31st in goals against, conceding a total of 329 goals.

Likewise, the Flyers encountered their own share of obstacles, ranking 29th in goals scored with 220 total goals, averaging 2.7 goals per game. Their defense also faced challenges, ranking 23rd with 276 goals against.

Adam Fantilli is expected to be a significant factor, and the Blue Jackets will most likely secure a win.