Philadelphia Flyers vs Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 11th 2023

On Saturday, November 11, at 10:30 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings will host the Philadelphia Flyers at Crypto.com Arena, with coverage on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW.

Flyers vs LA Kings: Game Preview

The Flyers have veen struggling, winning only one of their last six games before their recent victory against Anaheim Ducks. As of Friday morning, they were tied with Columbus for the seventh spot in the Metropolitan Division.

The Flyers find themselves tied at the 20th position in the NHL, scoring an average of 2.92 goals per game, while conceding 3.15 goals, placing them at 15th for goals against. Their power-play performance has been challenging, converting only four out of 45 opportunities, ranking them second to last in power-play percentage across the league.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Kings recently ended a four-game winning streak with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins last Thursday. This defeat marked their second consecutive loss on home ice, both occurring after a 3-3 tie in regulation. The Kings aim to bounce back as they commence a four-game homestand, seeking to regain momentum in front of their home crowd.

The Kings boast the second-highest goal-scoring record in the league, averaging 4.15 goals per game, and stand seventh in goals against with 2.77. Their power-play success rate is moderate, going 11-for-56 (16th in the NHL), and they showcase a strong penalty-killing efficiency, holding the ninth-best percentage at 86.0%.

Flyers vs LA Kings: Head-to-Head and key numbers

The Los Angeles Kings and Philadelphia Flyers have played a total of 25 games up to today, with an average of 4.9 goals scored per match. The Los Angeles Kings secured 14 victories, 11 losses, and had no draws in these 25 games, while the Philadelphia Flyers achieved 11 wins and 14 losses with no draws. Both teams had additional outcomes in overtime (OT) matches, where the Kings won 2 and lost 3, and the Flyers won 3 and lost 2. In penalty shootouts (PS), the Kings won 1 and lost 2, whereas the Flyers won 2 and lost 1. The average number of goals per match for the Los Angeles Kings was 2.5, while the Philadelphia Flyers had an average of 2.4 goals per match.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Los Angeles Kings Predictions

The Los Angeles Kings have been tagged as favorites with a (-245) odds in their upcoming game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Despite a recent 4-3 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Kings are poised for success.

On the other hand, the Flyers, listed as underdogs at (+197), are coming off a 6-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks. The over/under for the game is set at 6 goals.

Philadelphia Flyers vs LA Kings: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: LA Kings to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 5 goals: Yes

Tip 3: LA Kings to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Adrian Kempe to score: Yes