Philadelphia Flyers vs Ottawa Senators: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 14th Oct 2023

Get ready for a thrilling showdown as the Ottawa Senators host the Philadelphia Flyers at the Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday, October 14 at 1:00 PM ET. Hockey enthusiasts can catch all the action on ESPN+ and NBCS-PH.

The Senators are coming into this matchup off the back of a recent road loss, where they fell 5-3 to the Carolina Hurricanes on October 11. Meanwhile, the Flyers are riding high after securing a road victory, defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets with a score of 4-2 on October 12.

Where and how to watch the game online?

If you're looking to tune into the Ottawa Senators vs. Philadelphia Flyers game, various streaming options are available. However, it's important to note that most of them require a paid subscription. Some services, like FUBO, do offer free trials, but make sure to verify if the specific game you're interested in is accessible during the trial period, as this can vary across platforms.

You can choose from various streaming services such as Watch ESPN, ESPN+, FUBO (which offers a free trial), DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, and SlingTV. Keep in mind that certain games might not be available on these streaming platforms.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Ottawa Senators: Game Preview

In this upcoming battle, the Ottawa Senators, currently standing at 0-1, find themselves sixth in the Atlantic Division. The Senators' best scorer so far this season has been Mathieu Joseph, contributing one goal and one assist for a total of two points.

On the other side of the ice, the Philadelphia Flyers boast a 1-0 record, positioning them third in the Metropolitan Division. Travis Konecny had a standout performance, netting a pair of goals in their victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Looking back at the previous season, the Ottawa Senators held the 18th rank in the league, having scored a total of 259 goals, averaging 3.2 goals per game. However, they conceded a total of 270 goals, averaging 3.3 goals against per game, placing them 20th in the NHL. The Senators displayed significant power, ranking second in the league with 72 power-play goals out of 306 power-play chances.

The Philadelphia Flyers, on the other hand, had 220 goals last season, averaging 2.7 goals per game, ranking 29th in the league. Defensively, they allowed an average of 3.4 goals per game, totaling 276 goals against, placing them 23rd in the NHL. Their power-play performance wasn't as potent, with 35 power-play goals, ranking 31st in the NHL, out of 225 chances.

Be sure to tune in and witness the excitement unfold in this early-season battle on the ice.