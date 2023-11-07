Philadelphia Flyers vs. San Jose Sharks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 7th 2023

The SAP Center in is set to host the San Jose Sharks (0-10-1), who are on a six game losing streak at home, as they face the Philadelphia Flyers (5-6-1) this Tuesday at 10.30 p.m. ET.

This matchup will be available for viewing on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. San Jose Sharks: Spectator's game day guide

Date and Time: Tuesday, Nov 7, 2023 at 10.30 p.m. ET

Venue: SAP Center, San Jose

Broadcast: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH

Live Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: ESPN Radio 103.9

The Flyers embark on a four-game road trip

The Philadelphia Flyers have encountered recent struggles, managing just one win in their last five games. Last Saturday, they suffered a 5-0 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Kings, failing to capitalize on their previous 5-1 road victory over the Buffalo Sabres.

Offensively, the Flyers are averaging 3.08 goals per game, ranking 19th in the NHL. However, their power play efficiency ranks 30th, with a 4-for-41 record.

Defensively, the Flyers rank 19th in goals against, allowing an average of 3.25 per game. They share the 14th best penalty-killing percentage 79.4% with Washington and Pittsburgh.

Philadelphia is currently without their starting goaltender, Carter Hart, who is sidelined with a mid-body injury. Hart has posted a 4-3-0 record with a 2.52 GAA and a .913 save percentage this season.

On the injury front, Ryan Ellis is sidelined due to a lower-body injury, while Rasmus Ristolainen's status remains uncertain with an undisclosed issue. Flex Sandstrom is out of the lineup with an undisclosed injury.

The Flyer's starting goaltender, Carter Hart, is listed as questionable due to a mid-body injury, and the team's star center, Sean Couturier, is also questionable with a lower body ailment. Marc Staal is currently unavailable due to a rib injury.

It's crucial for the San Jose Sharks to exhibit some pride

The San Jose Sharks are still in search of their first win this season, enduring a woeful stretch in their last two games. They suffered consecutive home defeats, losing to the Vancouver Canucks 10-1 and the Pittsburgh Penguins 10-2.

In their recent matchup with the Penguins last Saturday, the Sharks were outshot 35-26, with both teams netting a pair of power-play goals, representing the entirely of the Shark's offensive output.

On the defensive side, the Sharks delivered another disheartening performance, tying the NHL record for the most consecutive losses to start a season.

The San Jose Sharks currently occupy the bottom spot in the league for both goals scored (1.09) and goals allowed (4.91). Their power-play percentage ranks 19th at 18.2%, while their penalty killing percentage is 30th at 67.4%.

On the Sharks' side, they are dealing with their share of injuries as well. Mitchell Russell is sidelined with an undisclosed injury, and Matt Benning is also out due to an undisclosed issue.

Logan Couture, the team's captain, is unavailable with a lower-body injury, while Alexander Barabanov is dealing with a finger injury. Goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen is listed as questionable, with a head injury possibly keeping him out of the upcoming game.