PHOTOS: Evander Kane steals partner Mara Teigen's phone to post self-appreciating IG story

In a hilarious and unexpected turn of events, NHL star Evander Kane recently found himself in the center of a social media storm when his partner, Mara Teigen, shared a couple of amusing Instagram stories.

The first story featured Kane seated in the front seat of a car, wearing a beaming smile, and was captioned with the words, "The Sexiest Man Alive." It seemed like a lighthearted moment of self-appreciation.

However, the plot thickened when Teigen followed up with a second story, claiming that Kane had stolen her phone to post the previous story. The sudden change in narrative left their followers in splits and sparked a wave of laughter across social media.

While it remains uncertain whether Kane had indeed swiped Teigen's phone or if it was all part of an elaborate joke between the couple, the incident showcased their playful and humorous dynamic.

It's refreshing to see a celebrity couple embracing spontaneity and humor, reminding us all that even the most glamorous individuals can have a good laugh at themselves.

In the end, this amusing episode serves as a reminder that love and laughter go hand in hand, even in the world of Instagram stories.

Evander Kane enthusiastically supports potential NHL return to Atlanta

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane recently shared his thoughts on the persistent rumors surrounding the potential return of an NHL franchise to Atlanta, a city that has seen two previous NHL teams come and go.

While the NHL's expansions to Las Vegas and Seattle have been widely regarded as successes, Atlanta's previous ventures into the league have been short-lived.

The Atlanta Flames, the city's first NHL team, only lasted from 1972 to 1980 before relocating to Calgary. In 1999, the Atlanta Thrashers came into existence, but like their predecessors, they faced challenges and ultimately moved to Winnipeg in 2011, becoming the Jets.

Despite the past setbacks, Kane believes that Atlanta could still be a viable market for an NHL team. Speaking on the "32 Thoughts" podcast with Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman, Kane expressed his fondness for the city's passionate fanbase, saying:

"I wish we were still there...there's so many good things I have to say."

He also expressed his wholehearted support for bringing an NHL team back to Atlanta, emphasizing the enthusiasm and dedication of the fans.

Evander Kane's optimism about Atlanta's potential return to the NHL highlights the enduring passion for hockey in the city and raises intriguing possibilities for the league's future expansion plans.