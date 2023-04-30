Pierre Edouard Bellemare and daughter are captured in viral pregame moment

Pierre Edouard Bellemare's family will remember this moment for a lifetime. Hockey players are known for their toughness and grit on the ice, but off the ice, they have families who they love and cherish.

Bellemare, a forward for the Tampa Bay Lightning, demonstrated this sentiment during warmups before Game six against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Pierre Edouard Bellemare shares viral moment with his daughter in NHL tweet

Pierre Edouard Bellemare blew a kiss to his young daughter in the stands, a heartwarming moment that was captured by the NHL and shared on Twitter with the caption,

"Quick lil' pregame visit from your good luck charm."

The tweet quickly went viral, with fans and fellow players alike commenting on the adorable display of affection.

For Pierre Edouard Bellemare, this moment was more than just a sweet gesture towards his daughter. It was a reminder of what he's playing for, of the people he loves and the things that matter most in his life.

As he prepared to face elimination in Game six, he knew that his family was watching and cheering him on from the stands.

Pierre Edouard Bellemare has had a solid series so far, scoring the first goal of the series back in Game one. However, he has been held off the scoresheet since then, and the Lightning find themselves facing a must-win situation in Game six.

Despite the pressure and the stakes, Bellemare was able to take a moment to connect with his daughter and draw strength from their bond.

The moment between Bellemare and his daughter is a reminder that even in the midst of high-stakes competition, we can find moments of love and connection. It's a reminder that we are all more than our professions, that we all have families and loved ones who support us and make us better.

As the Lightning take the ice in Game six, Bellemare will be looking to channel the love and support he receives from his family and use it to fuel his performance on the ice.

And win or lose, he can take comfort in the fact that he has already won the hearts of fans and fellow players with his display of affection towards his daughter.

