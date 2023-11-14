Pierre Lacroix's cause of death: What happened to 2023 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee and former NHL executive?

The hockey world recently commemorated the illustrious career and enduring legacy of Pierre Lacroix, who was posthumously inducted into the NHL Hall of Fame. Lacroix, a visionary and astute hockey mind, left an indelible mark on the sport, etching his name into history with significant contributions that reshaped the landscape of the NHL.

Lacroix died at the age of 72 in 2020 due to complications from Covid-19. Today, as the hockey world paid homage to his contributions, Lacroix's induction into the NHL Hall of Fame stood as a fitting tribute to a man whose vision and leadership forever altered the course of a franchise and left an indelible mark on the sport he loved.

Born on August 3, 1948, Lacroix's journey in the hockey world reached its zenith when he assumed the role of General Manager for the Quebec Nordiques in 1994. This tenure proved pivotal, and destiny took a remarkable turn when the Nordiques relocated to Colorado, transforming into the mighty Avalanche. Lacroix seamlessly transitioned with the team, becoming the architect of their success.

One of the defining moments in Pierre Lacroix's career came in the form of the legendary Patrick Roy trade. The audacious move, executed with precision, paved the way for the Avalanche to hoist the Stanley Cup in the 1995-96 season. The tandem of Roy, Joe Sakic, Peter Forsberg, and other luminaries orchestrated a triumph that resonates through the annals of hockey history.

Lacroix's influence extended beyond a single championship, as the Avalanche clinched another Stanley Cup in the 2000-01 season. This achievement solidified the team's status as a perennial force in the league, a testament to Lacroix's shrewd management and strategic foresight.

The Denver Post aptly noted that the Avalanche's dominance was further underscored by winning their division in each of Pierre Lacroix's first nine seasons as GM. His leadership brought stability and success, creating a dynasty that commanded respect across the NHL.

Lacroix's tenure as the Avalanche's General Manager spanned until 2006 as he continued to leave an indelible imprint on the franchise. Notable trades for Ray Bourque and Rob Blake further showcased Lacroix's acumen, solidifying the team's position as a powerhouse.

Even after relinquishing the role of General Manager, Lacroix's commitment endured as he served as the team president until 2013. His dedication and strategic vision continued to guide the Avalanche, leaving an enduring legacy that transcends his tenure.