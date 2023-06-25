NHL Trade Rumors: Pierre-Luc Dubois to Los Angeles Kings on the 'finish line'

The Los Angeles Kings have set their sights on acquiring talented center Pierre-Luc Dubois from the Winnipeg Jets, generating significant attention across the NHL.

Negotiations between the two teams are heating up, with several players and pieces potentially heading to Winnipeg, including Gabe Vilardi and Alex Iafallo. The Kings are also aiming to secure a contract extension for Dubois as part of the deal.

David Pagnotta tweeted:

"All eyes on the Los Angeles Kings as they try to get to the finish line with the Winnipeg Jets to acquire Pierre-Luc Dubois. Multiple players/pieces would be going to Winnipeg if this gets done, including Gabe Vilardi and Alex Iafallo, and an extension for PLD would be expected."

Pierre-Luc Dubois, a Canadian professional ice hockey player, currently plays for the Winnipeg Jets in the NHL. He was initially selected as the third overall pick in the 2016 NHL entry draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets, where he spent three seasons before being traded to the Jets.

In the 2021-22 season, Dubois played 81 games and recorded impressive stats, tallying 28 goals and 32 assists for a total of 60 points. He followed up with another strong performance in the 2022-23 season, playing 73 games and notching 27 goals and 36 assists, accumulating a total of 63 points.

The Los Angeles Kings' decision to trade Sean Durzi was a well-calculated move that aligned with their roster needs, long-term planning, and financial considerations.

Although Durzi showcased immense potential and contributed to the Kings' power play, this trade allowed the team to optimize their assets and strengthen the overall roster.

With an additional draft pick in their arsenal and an extra $1.55 million in cap space, the Kings are not necessarily finished making moves, according to insiders. This trade positions them favorably to pursue players like Dubois and others. General Manager Rob Blake definitely has more plans up his sleeve.

A closer look at Pierre-Luc Dubois's personal life and family

Born on June 24, 1998, Pierre-Luc Dubois hails from Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, Quebec. However, he spent his formative years growing up in Rimouski.

Pierre-Luc Dubois enjoys the privilege of holding dual citizenship in both Canada and the United States. His mother, Jill, originally hails from Atlanta, Georgia. His father, Eric Dubois, has a notable background as a former professional ice hockey player. Currently, Eric serves as the defensive coach for the Manitoba Moose, the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets.

Dubois' hockey journey commenced at the tender age of three when he first stepped onto the ice in Germany. This early experience coincided with his father's time competing in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL). Growing up, Dubois had the unique opportunity to immerse himself in the sport in different countries and environments.

