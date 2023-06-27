Pierre-Luc Dubois trade: Exploring complete deal between Los Angeles Kings and Winnipeg Jets

In an exciting development for the Los Angeles Kings, the team has successfully acquired Pierre-Luc Dubois from the Winnipeg Jets through a sign-and-trade agreement. The deal, confirmed by NHL insider Chris Johnston, sees Dubois sign an eight-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $8.5 million.

B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce



As part of the deal, PLD signs an 8-year, $8.5M per year extension to stay in LA Pierre-Luc Dubois has been sent to the Kings in a sign-and-trade, per multiple reportsAs part of the deal, PLD signs an 8-year, $8.5M per year extension to stay in LA Pierre-Luc Dubois has been sent to the Kings in a sign-and-trade, per multiple reportsAs part of the deal, PLD signs an 8-year, $8.5M per year extension to stay in LA 😎 https://t.co/5lVvpotJgs

The return in the trade consists of Gabe Vilardi, Alex Iafallo, Rasmus Kupari, and a second-round draft pick.

Elliotte Friedman @FriedgeHNIC I believe this is all being finalized in the near future. Pierre Luc-Dubois will be a Los Angeles King…8x$8.5M is the contract. Gabe Vilardi, Alex Iafalo, Rasmus Kupari and a second-rounder is the return. I believe this is all being finalized in the near future. Pierre Luc-Dubois will be a Los Angeles King…8x$8.5M is the contract. Gabe Vilardi, Alex Iafalo, Rasmus Kupari and a second-rounder is the return.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, a highly skilled Canadian professional ice hockey center, has made a name for himself in the National Hockey League (NHL) with his exceptional talent and contributions to the game. Born in Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, Quebec, Dubois grew up in Rimouski, where his passion for the sport flourished. He was selected as the third overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets, kickstarting his professional career.

Dubois, now 25 years old, has already established himself as a formidable force on the ice. Known for his strong two-way play, playmaking abilities, and offensive prowess, he brings talent and experience to the Kings' lineup. Dubois is a dynamic player who can make a significant impact on both ends of the ice.

Throughout his career spanning six seasons in the NHL, Dubois has amassed an impressive total of 302 points in 434 games played, demonstrating his consistent offensive production. In addition, he has shown his ability to elevate his game during the playoffs, contributing 26 points in 38 games, proof that he performs under pressure.

Dubois' signing also marks a milestone in his career, as he embarks on a new chapter with the Kings. Over the course of his professional journey, he has signed three contracts, amounting to a total value of $26,275,000. This new eight-year deal with the Kings marks an increase in these numbers.

More about Pierre-Luc Dubois' upbringing and family

Pierre-Luc Dubois possesses dual citizenship in both Canada and the United States, with his mother, Jill, hailing from Atlanta, Georgia. His father, Eric Dubois, formerly a professional ice hockey player, currently serves as the defensive coach for the Manitoba Moose, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets. Notably, both the Jets and the Moose are based in Winnipeg.

Dubois' journey in hockey began at the tender age of three while residing in Germany, where his father competed in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL). Family ties extend to his older sister, Daphne, who is currently pursuing her studies in Quebec.

Overall, Pierre-Luc Dubois' upbringing and familial connections have played an integral role in his development as a talented hockey player. As the new season approaches, fans eagerly await the opportunity to see Dubois donning the Kings' jersey and making his mark in Los Angeles.

Poll : 0 votes