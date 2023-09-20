"Piss and vinegar": Mitch Marner's unique way of addressing latest Leafs additions

Mitch Marner, the dynamic forward for the Toronto Maple Leafs, recently shared his thoughts on the team's newest additions and the upcoming season. During a press conference, Marner was asked about his opinion of the new players, particularly the prospects of Tyler lining up alongside Domi and the impact Ryan Reeves could have in the locker room.

In his response, Mitch Marner expressed enthusiasm about the new recruits, highlighting the unique qualities each of them brings to the team. He playfully mentioned that he expects the team to benefit from what he referred to as "piss and vinegar." Marner emphasized that all the newcomers have been positive influences in the locker room.

Mitch Marner said:

"Yeah, I think all guys we added are great. You know, I'll bring a lot of kind of piss and vinegar or snot ... all the guys we brought in ... They've all been great in the locker room. They all bring a lot of energy ... different skills to our team ... excited to see on the ice."

Specifically, Mitch Marner discussed Ryan Reeves' qualities, known for his physical style of play. He noted that Reeves would be a key player in creating chaos around the opposing team's net, using his body to crash and bang effectively.

"Obviously, Revo brings a lot of energy. He's going to be a guy that's going to be going out there to crash and bang and get around the net and create havoc. Max and Bird are both two guys that can play anywhere up and down the lineup with a lot of skill, a lot of pace in their game, make a lot of plays around the net, and we're excited for it."

Marner acknowledged the positive impact these new players have already had in the locker room.

"All three guys have been great in this locker room ... we're excited to see them kind of get really with the team."

Mitch Marner also talked about the team's expectations

When questioned about the team's expectations for the upcoming season, Marner emphasized the importance of building trust within the group.

"Well, I think, just every year, we just build more trust within each other ... every year we grow older and wiser ... gone through ... tough experiences ... as a group ... We realize that it's a new season ...We're excited for it. Everyone's looking great on the ice, looking great in shape. So we're excited."

He recognized that each year brings valuable experiences and lessons, which contribute to the team's growth. He spoke optimistically about the team's preparation.