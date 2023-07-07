Pittsburgh Penguins development camp 2023: Analyzing performance of the prospects

The Pittsburgh Penguins' development camp for 2023 concluded with an exhilarating 3-on-3 tournament that showcased the skills and potential of the team's prospects. Divided into three teams named after Pittsburgh Penguins legends, Kevin Stevens, Mark Recchi, and Paul Coffey, the prospects battled it out for victory.

It was Team Stevens that emerged triumphant in the tournament part of Pittsburgh Penguins development camp, thanks to an overtime goal by Tristan Broz. The team consisted of several promising players, including Zam Plante, Jordan Frasca, Cooper Foster, Emil Jarventie, Chase Yoder, Pickering, Emil Pieniniemi, Isaac Belliveau, Carter Schade, and Joel Blomqvist.

While it is important to take the performance in the tournament with a grain of salt in terms of long-term evaluation, it was evident that Tristan Broz had taken a significant step forward over the past year. He displayed confidence with the puck, impressive shiftiness, and improved skating.

Another standout during the tournament was Yager, whose exceptional shot lived up to its reputation. Spectators were treated to a display of his crisp and powerful shooting ability. Yager's performance, along with his notable skating skills, solidified his position as the Pittsburgh Penguins' top prospect.

However, not all prospects had an equally impressive showing. Pickering, for instance, struggled under pressure and needs to work on his shot accuracy. Despite his size, he failed to stand out during the tournament, aside from his long skating stride, which helped him create separation on the ice.

Sam Poulin, who took time off last season for a mental health break, proved to be one of the top performers at the camp. Joel Blomqvist, the standout goalie at the camp, played a crucial role in Team Stevens' victory. Luke Devlin, a forward who trained with former Penguin Gary Roberts, exhibited impressive skills. He scored twice in the tournament and made notable defensive contributions.

Furthermore, Luca Fantilli, a late addition to the camp and older brother of recent third-overall draft pick Adam Fantilli, displayed no significant weaknesses during the tournament. And Carter Schade, known for his physicality, played well until he was forced to exit the tournament due to a knee-on-knee collision.

Pittsburgh Penguins development camp 2023: Roster

These were the participating players.

FORWARDS

13 | LUKE DEVLIN

22 | SAM POULIN

23 | ZAM PLANTE

42 | JAGGER JOSHUA

46 | JORDAN FRASCA

49 | CHASE YODER

51 | TY GLOVER

53 | TRISTAN BROZ

54 | BRAYDEN SCHUURMAN

70 | EVAN VIERLING

72 | LUKAS SVEJKOVSKY

80 | RAIVIS ANSONS*

DEFENSE

38 | OWEN PICKERING

41 | NOLAN COLLINS

47 | JUSTIN LEE

63 | DANIEL LAATSCH

78 | ISAAC BELLIVEAU

82 | THIMO NICKL

83 | CARTER SCHADE

GOALIES

30 | MICHAEL SIMPSON

31 | OWEN FLORES

33 | TAYLOR GAUTHIER

65 | JOEL BLOMQVIST

As the development camp came to an end, Pittsburgh Penguins fans eagerly awaited the next steps for the prospects. The camp served as a crucial stepping stone in their journey toward the NHL.

Poll : Will Penguins secure the Stanley cup this season? Yes No 0 votes