Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin ties up with local McDonald's to donate to Ronald McDonald charity

Evgeni Malkin, the Pittsburgh Penguins' alternate captain, has teamed up with local McDonald's restaurants to donate $117,860 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Pittsburgh and Morgantown.

Malkin's 'I'm Score for Kids' initiative saw him commit to donating $710 for each of his regular-season points during the 2022-23 season, resulting in a $58,930 donation to RMHC. Local McDonald's restaurants then matched Malkin's donation, bringing the total to $117,860.

RMHC provides accommodation for families who need to travel for medical care for their children. By staying at RMHC, families are just steps away from their sick child and can enjoy warm meals, daily essentials and a safe environment. In 2022, RMHC of Pittsburgh and Morgantown served over 1,000 families from 43 different counties in West Virginia. They served 56 different counties in Pennsylvania and six countries, for stays ranging from a few days to several months.

McDonald's Owner/Operator Joe Nyanko said:

"We're deeply moved by Evgeni Malkin's commitment to Ronald McDonald House. That's why we've decided to match his donation dollar for dollar to help even more families stay close to each other and near the life-saving medical resources they need."

All 207 McDonald's restaurants in the Three Rivers area are owned and operated by local businessmen and women who live in the communities where they work. Each location employs between 50-100 community residents, making this a true collaboration between Malkin, McDonald's and the local community.

Malkin finished the 2022-23 NHL regular season ranked second on the Pittsburgh Penguins with 83 points. He has been a vital part of the team's success over the years, both on and off the ice. Through his initiative, Pittsburgh Penguins center Malkin has demonstrated his commitment to giving back to the community and helping families in need.

Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin's wife Anna Kasterova and their relationship history

Evgeni Malkin is a household name in the world of ice hockey, known for his incredible skills and performances as a center forward for the Pittsburgh Penguins. But not many are aware of the story behind the man's personal life and his loving relationship with Anna Kasterova, his wife.

Anna Kasterova, born in Zelenograd, Russia, was always interested in journalism and TV hosting from a young age. Starting as an editor for the Russian television station TNT, Anna progressed in her career, eventually working for top firms such as the BBC and Russia 2. Her passion for her profession led her to great heights, but her personal life was about to take a turn that she couldn't have expected.

Evgeni Malkin, the Pittsburgh Penguins center and Anna's future husband, began their romance with a simple text message. But, unfortunately, Anna ignored him at first. However, Malkin's persistence paid off, and their conversations eventually became more frequent, leading to a strong bond between the two.

Despite the distance between them, with Malkin focused on his NHL career in Canada and Anna in Russia, their love only grew stronger. And their long-distance relationship ultimately culminated in engagement in November 2015.

A year later, the couple welcomed their first child, a son, on May 31. Their happiness was palpable as they started a new chapter in their lives together as a family.

