Pittsburgh Penguins fans have taken to Twitter to express their frustration and anger toward general manager Ron Hextall for failing to lead the team to the playoffs this season. Many fans have been calling for his firing for months. Now that the Penguins are officially eliminated, their voices have only grown louder.

One fan tweeted, "Why is this Ron Hextall guy not fired yet? Lets get a move on people"

Another fan expressed their disappointment, saying "mo like we got rid of my favorite player for NOTHING like we sent ty to wbs right away while john is thriving in jersey oh i hate ron hextall."

They have primarily expressed their frustration with GM Ron Hextall's way of planning as he hasn't focused on building a strong roster. To the fans, a team having a player like Sidney Crosby and still not making it to playoffs is not digestible.

However, some fans have defended Hextall saying:

It remains to be seen what the Pittsburgh Penguins' next move will be, but one thing is certain – Penguins fans are not happy with the current state of the team and are demanding change.

Pittsburgh Penguins's performance 2022-23 NHL season and key players

The Pittsburgh Penguins finished their 2022-23 NHL season with a record of 40-31-10, earning 90 points, with one game left. Despite the disappointment of not making it further to the playoffs, there were some standout performances from players on the team.

Sidney Crosby led the Pittsburgh Penguins in points with 91, proving yet again that he is one of the league's top talents. Crosby also had the most assists on the team, with 58. Jake Guentzel led the team in goals, finding the back of the net 35 times throughout the season. The Penguins will be relying heavily on the trio of Crosby, Guentzel, and Evgeni Malkin to continue producing at a high level in the upcoming seasons.

Speaking of Malkin, he led the team in penalty minutes with 82. While he had a productive season, scoring 27 goals and tallying 56 assists, Malkin's tendency to find himself in the box too often is an area for improvement. On the defensive end, Pierre-Olivier Joseph had a solid season, finishing with a plus/minus rating of nine. He is a promising young defenseman for the Pittsburgh Penguins and will be one to watch in the coming seasons.

