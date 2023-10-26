Pittsburgh Penguins GM addresses team's rough start to new season

In a recent interview, Pittsburgh Penguins General Manager, Kyle Dubas, didn't mince words when discussing the team's challenging start to the 2023-24 NHL season. This season marks Dubas' first with the franchise, and his comments reflected a sense of urgency and determination.

Dubas was asked if he likes the fact that the Penguins are 2-4 and have lost three in a row. His response was clear: "No." He is not pleased with the team's performance thus far.

However, Dubas also sees this difficult stretch as an opportunity for growth and evaluation. He pointed out,

"In my case in particular, being new here, I'm learning a lot about where we're at; where I want to see us improve in terms of our operation day in/day out."

This insight into the team's dynamics and operations is crucial for Dubas as he works to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins through these early-season challenges.

He emphasized the importance of staying focused on their long-term objectives, saying,

"Every single game and point is important. It could be pivotal in the end."

But he doesn't view the current four-game homestand as the season's defining moment.

“Every game provides us a chance to really build out the way that we want to play and exert ourselves, and tomorrow night against Colorado, it's going to be an extraordinarily difficult test. I'm excited to see how our guys react to it.” Dubas added

Head Coach Mike Sullivan stressed the need for consistency, and Dubas recognized the challenge of balancing the team's offensive strength with solid defensive play. He noted how it's early in the year, with a lot of changes on the roster, and he's not overly panicked about the situation.

While the Pittsburgh Penguins may be facing early-season struggles, Kyle Dubas remains optimistic about the team's potential. This challenging start serves as a valuable learning experience for both the GM and the team, and they are determined to work together to achieve success as the season progresses.

Sidney Crosby's Resilience Shines Despite Pittsburgh Penguins' Recent Loss to Dallas Stars

In the aftermath of the Pittsburgh Penguins' recent 1-4 loss to the Dallas Stars, team captain Sidney Crosby openly shared his disappointment. The three-time Stanley Cup champion highlighted the importance of maintaining a positive attitude in the face of defeat, saying:

"I think we let them hang around... Obviously, it would have been nice to have a bit of a cushion."

Sidney Crosby's side face Colorado Avalanche up next at the PPG Sports Arena on October 26.