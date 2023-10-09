Pittsburgh Penguins GM slams players lack of support during scuffle with Detroit Red Wings

In a startling and candid revelation, Pittsburgh Penguins General Manager Kyle Dubas didn't hold back when addressing a recent on-ice altercation that saw Sidney Crosby left to fend for himself against two Detroit Red Wings players. Dubas expressed his deep disappointment in his team's lack of support during the skirmish and called for a substantial increase in team toughness.

"Dubas said he didn’t like what he saw when no Penguins came to Harkins’ aid when he was jumped by a couple of Red Wings. Said he expects more in the way of team toughness," according to Josh Yohe.

Josh Yohe's iteration of GM Kyle Dubas's views (Credit: Twitter)

This incident ignited a significant change in Dubas's stance on his star players engaging in physical confrontations. Surprisingly, he praised Crosby's willingness to fight for the sake of leadership just two nights after the initial incident.

"Doesn't like Sid fighting in general. But loved that he did it two nights later for the sake of leadership," continued Yohe.

GM Dubas quoted by Josh Yohe (Credit: Twitter)

These statements highlight a notable shift in the Pittsburgh Penguins' locker room dynamics. Crosby's leadership qualities, once questioned by Dubas, have now become evident, and the General Manager is genuinely impressed.

Dubas's candid remarks will undoubtedly send ripples through the Penguins organization, and fans will be watching closely to see how this newfound emphasis on team toughness and Crosby's leadership will shape the team's future performance and cohesion on the ice.

Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin lead the Pittsburgh Penguins on and off the ice

Leadership isn't just a label; it's a driving force behind a team's success. For the Pittsburgh Penguins, the embodiment of leadership has always been their captain, Crosby. However, in recent years, another name has risen to share the mantle of leadership with Crosby - none other than his close teammate, Evgeni Malkin.

In a recent post-practice interview posted on the Penguins X account, Malkin shed light on the unique dynamic of their leadership roles. He stated,

"It's special, for sure. But it's like, nothing changed… We try and be the best every practice, every game. We are the leaders of this group. Everybody's looking to us. Try to support each other and be ready to play."

Malkin's journey with the Pittsburgh Penguins has been nothing short of extraordinary. He joined the team as an NHL rookie in 2006 and quickly became an elite performer. His contributions played a pivotal role in the Penguins securing three Stanley Cup championships in 2009, 2016, and 2017. Along the way, Malkin earned several accolades, including the prestigious 2007 Calder Memorial Trophy as the league's top rookie, four All-Star Game selections and two Art Ross Trophies.

Crosby and Malkin continue to lead the Penguins both on and off the ice, and their combined leadership sets an inspiring example for the team, making them a formidable force in ice hockey.