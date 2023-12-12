Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan's future disclosed by GM Kyle Dubas

Kyle Dubas has left no doubt on Mike Sullivan's future with the Pittsburgh Penguins. In the wake of the Pittsburgh Penguins' 11-12-3 start to the season, calls for changes have grown louder. However, one area where there is unwavering confidence is in the leadership of head coach Mike Sullivan. This was expressed by Penguins Director of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Kyle Dubas.

During a press conference on Monday, Dubas addressed the persistent tendency to scrutinize coaching when a team falls short of expectations.

"As soon as a team doesn't reach its potential, it seems that right away the attention shifts to coaching," Dubas remarked.

However, he swiftly came to Mike Sullivan's defense, offering insight into his firsthand experiences with the coach.

Reflecting on his impressions of Mike Sullivan, Dubas highlighted the coach's meticulous attention to detail, both in strategic systems and in personal player development.

"Being with him every day and not only seeing his attention to detail on the systems, but also his attention to detail with the players and coaching them individually and personally, I think we're very fortunate to have Mike," Dubas affirmed.

This admiration for Mike Sullivan's coaching style extends to Dubas's belief that Sullivan is not only the right person for the job presently but also for the foreseeable future.

Despite the Penguins' recent struggles on the power play, going 0-for-37 in 13 games, Dubas reportedly remains supportive of Sullivan's coaching decisions. Sullivan, along with assistant coach Todd Reirden, has given opportunities to players like Kris Letang, Erik Karlsson, and the relatively inexperienced Valtteri Puustinen on the top power play unit.

Will Kyle Dubas' faith around Mike Sullivan sustain as the Pittsburgh Penguins continue to fall in the Eastern Conference standings?

Kyle Dubas, who reportedly held Sullivan in high regard during his tenure as the Toronto Maple Leafs general manager, appreciates the coach's willingness to experiment, especially during the challenging early stages of their partnership. The belief that Sullivan is inflexible in his coaching approach, a notion held by some critics, is dispelled by Dubas, particularly in the context of special teams where Sullivan has been proactive in making adjustments.

Now in his eighth season at the helm in Pittsburgh, Sullivan continues to showcase his adaptability, at least in terms of special teams. Kyle Dubas's vote of confidence in Sullivan's capabilities underscores the stability in the Penguins organization as they navigate the hurdles of the season.