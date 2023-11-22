Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report: Pens HC provides latest updates on players out injured

The Pittsburgh Penguins have had a fair start to the season, and a large part of that can be attributed to having a healthy squad.

The Pens are fifth in the Metropolitan Division with 18 points in 17 games. They thwarted the reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights, 3-0 at home at PPG Paint Arena in their previous matchup.

While everything appeared to be going on the right track for the Pittsburgh Penguins, they were suddenly hit by injuries to some of their key players.

On Wednesday, the Pens host the division leaders, the New York Rangers. However, multiple Penguins players were absent from practice ahead of the matchup, and HC Mike Sullivan provided an update on the long list of players out injured.

Pittsburgh Penguins HC provides an update on players' injuries

Winger Rickard Rakell was absent from practice and is currently dealing with an upper-body injury. As per Sullivan, the 30-year-old is expected to be out 'longer term' due to the injury. Rakell has accumulated four points on four assists in 17 games this season.

Right winger Bryan Rust is another key player for the Penguins who is dealing with an injury at the moment. The 31-year-old took part in the practice but eventually left the ice moments later. He's being evaluated for a lower-body injury. Rust has accumulated 16 points on nine goals and seven assists in 17 games this season.

Defenseman Chad Ruhwedel suffered a lower-body injury during the Penguins' shutout win over the Vegas Golden Knights. He's considered week-to-week at the moment. This season, the 33-year-old defenseman has notched up one point in 15 games.

Meanwhile, left winger Matt Nieto was given a maintenance day. The 31-year-old has accumulated two points in 17 games this season.

Apart from the aforementioned players, the Pittsburgh Penguins are dealing with an injury to defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph, who is out with a lower-body injury and is expected to be sidelined until Nov. 28.

Meanwhile, Vinnie Hinostroza is considered day-to-day, while there's no further update on John Ludvig and Will Butcher.