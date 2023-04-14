Pittsburgh Penguins looking to bring in Kyle Dubas to replace Rob Hextall

Recent developments in the NHL have sparked rumors that the Pittsburgh Penguins are considering Kyle Dubas (GM Maple Leafs) as a potential replacement for Rob Hextall. Reports suggest that the Penguins plan to build out their analytics department. This makes Dubas, who is known for his analytics expertise, a strong candidate for the job.

Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Penguins, has reportedly started a search for new hockey operations leadership. Dubas could be a top target if he becomes available.

Dubas would bring experience to the Penguins, having made multiple trades and worked closely with Brandon Pridham. Pridham is regarded as the best at managing the salary cap in the NHL. Dubas is known for having a vision and doing what he can to realize it, which would be an asset to the Penguins as they look to improve their franchise.

One of the key questions that Dubas would face if he were to take on the Penguins' GM role is whether he would be willing to make tough decisions. These decisions will need to be made in the coming seasons, including potentially trading marquee players like Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang. However, Dubas has shown that he is unafraid to make bold moves.

It remains to be seen whether Dubas will consider a move to the Penguins for promotion. He currently holds the GM position in Toronto. If the Maple Leafs make a run in the playoffs this year, he could be offered an extension and significant perks that accompany working in Toronto.

Nonetheless, the opportunity to work with Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins will be too tempting for Dubas to pass up.

Pittsburgh Penguins supporters expressed their dissatisfaction with Ron Hextall.

Fans had been demanding his dismissal for several months. Their voices became even louder after the Pittsburgh Penguins were officially eliminated from the playoffs. Fans' frustrations centered around Hextall's approach to team planning, as they believed he was not focused on building a strong roster.

Fans found it difficult to accept that a team with a player like Sidney Crosby failed to qualify for the playoffs. One fan, for example, tweeted:

"Why is this Ron Hextall guy not fired yet? Lets get a move on people."

