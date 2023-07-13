Pittsburgh Penguins news: 28-year-old goalie "100% ready" after enduring multiple injuries last season

Tristan Jarry, the talented goaltender for the Pittsburgh Penguins, recently shared his perspective on the free agency process and his dedication to the team. With a focus on his health and performance, Jarry's comments show his commitment to the Penguins and the need to excel in the upcoming season.

Having never experienced the free agency process before, Jarry acknowledged that other teams had reached out to him, but ultimately, it was Pittsburgh that stood out.

Tristan Jarry expressed his desire to remain with the Penguins, emphasizing that they were the only team he was interested in talking to and the only team where he wanted to continue his career. Jarry's loyalty and connection to Pittsburgh are evident in his remarks:

"I've never been a part of that. I've never really seen how it goes on." Obviously, other teams reached out, but it was something that Pittsburgh was the only team I was really talking to, and the only team where I really want to be."

Pens Inside Scoop @PensInsideScoop Tristan Jarry on the free agency process: "I've never been a part of that. I've never really seen how it goes on." Obviously, other teams reached out, "but it was something that Pittsburgh was the only team I was really talking to, and the only team where I really want to be." Tristan Jarry on the free agency process: "I've never been a part of that. I've never really seen how it goes on." Obviously, other teams reached out, "but it was something that Pittsburgh was the only team I was really talking to, and the only team where I really want to be."

Signing a long-term deal comes with the expectation of performance, and Jarry understands the importance of being healthy and pushing himself to improve. Jarry was playing with a lot of injuries and was on the injured list twice in the 2022-23 season, once with an upper-body injury and once with a lower body. He said:

"Signing a long-term deal, you want to be able to perform, and you want to be able to do everything in your power to be able to perform. So, that's what this summer has been about - just being able to be healthy, and push myself every day to get stronger and get better."

Pens Inside Scoop @PensInsideScoop Jarry: "Signing a long-term deal, you want to be able to perform, and you want to be able to do everything in your power to be able to perform. So, that's what this summer has been about - just being able to be healthy, and push myself every day to get stronger and get better." Jarry: "Signing a long-term deal, you want to be able to perform, and you want to be able to do everything in your power to be able to perform. So, that's what this summer has been about - just being able to be healthy, and push myself every day to get stronger and get better."

Looking ahead to the upcoming season and training camp, Jarry expressed confidence in his health and readiness to perform at 100%. He noted that he is currently in full health and has been diligently working to enhance his skills and physical capabilities:

"I'm currently 100% right now, so it's just been working every day, getting better and getting stronger, and getting prepared for the season."

Pens Inside Scoop @PensInsideScoop Tristan Jarry said come training camp, he'll be ready and at 100% health-wise. "I'm currently 100% right now, so it's just been working every day, getting better and getting stronger, and getting prepared for the season." twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Tristan Jarry said come training camp, he'll be ready and at 100% health-wise. "I'm currently 100% right now, so it's just been working every day, getting better and getting stronger, and getting prepared for the season." twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Tristan Jarry appreciated Kyle Dubas

In addition to his individual efforts, Jarry also appreciated the visit from Penguins General Manager Kyle Dubas, who took the time to meet Jarry and his wife, Hannah, in Edmonton. The personal connection and communication between Jarry and the team management further helped his bond with Pittsburgh.

Jarry said:

"Showed a lot... just see what he's about and what his plan was for the team and what he ultimately wants to do, I think that was good."

Pens Inside Scoop @PensInsideScoop Tristan Jarry said Kyle Dubas taking the time to visit him and wife Hannah in Edmonton "showed a lot... just see what he's about and what his plan was for the team and what he ultimately wants to do, I think that was good." Tristan Jarry said Kyle Dubas taking the time to visit him and wife Hannah in Edmonton "showed a lot... just see what he's about and what his plan was for the team and what he ultimately wants to do, I think that was good."

As the upcoming season approaches, Tristan Jarry's words reflect a player who is fully invested in his team.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes