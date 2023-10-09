Pittsburgh Penguins projected starting roster for opening night game against Chicago Blackhawks

The excitement is building for the Pittsburgh Penguins' faithful as they gear up for the start of the 2023-24 NHL season. The Penguins are set to open their campaign at home, facing off against the Chicago Blackhawks in what promises to be an electrifying showdown.

To get you ready for the action, let's take a closer look at the projected starting lineup, as offered by Michelle Crechiolo, the Penguins' Team Reporter.

Pittsburgh Penguins projected roster

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust

Ty Smith - Evgeni Malkin - Rickard Rakell

Drew O'Connor - Lars Eller - Jansen Harkins (Zohorna rotated in)

Matt Nieto- Noel Acciari - Jeff Carter

Defense

Ryan Graves - Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson - Erik Karlsson

Pierre-Olivier Joseph - Chad Ruhwedel

(Injured 2022 first-round pick Owen Pickering is with Ryan Shea.)

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report

The Penguins have a couple of key players on the injury list:

Mark Pysyk (D) - Out with a Lower-Body Injury: Pysyk has been placed on injured reserve due to a lower-body injury.

Jake Guentzel (LW) - Out with an Ankle Injury: Guentzel recently underwent ankle surgery and is set to be re-evaluated in 12 weeks, leaving a void on the left wing.

Despite these injuries, the Penguins are poised to field a competitive lineup and aim for a strong start to their season.

Where to buy tickets for the Pittsburgh Penguins game?

So, Penguins fans, get ready to pack the PPG Paints Arena and witness your team in action as they take on the Chicago Blackhawks in what promises to be an exhilarating opening night clash. Don't miss out on the chance to support your team and grab your tickets at PPG Paints Arena. Let the games begin!

Pittsburgh Penguins sign forward Colin White

The Pittsburgh Penguins have officially inked a one-year, two-way contract with forward Colin White, carrying an average annual value of $775,000 when playing in the NHL. This contract arrangement is valid for the entire 2023-24 season.

During the previous season, White, 26, took to the ice in 68 games as a member of the Florida Panthers, where he notched eight goals and 15 points. In the postseason, he contributed two assists across 21 playoff games.

Originally hailing from Boston, White's NHL journey began when he was drafted in the first round, 21st overall, by the Ottawa Senators in 2015. He spent the initial six seasons of his career with the Senators. Over the course of his career, White has amassed 44 goals and 113 points 292 regular-season appearances, splitting his time between the Senators and the Panthers.