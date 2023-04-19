Pittsburgh Penguins Rumors: Former rugby player turned techie may become Hextall's successor as GM

The Pittsburgh Penguins recently fired general manager Ron Hextall and president Brian Burke. Since then, there has been a lot of speculation about who might be hired to replace them.

One of the leading candidates for the Penguins' GM vacancy is a Vancouver-born businessman named Cam Lawrence. While he didn't play professional hockey, Lawrence has years of experience as a scouting consultant for NHL teams.

The Pittsburgh Penguins were bought by Fenway Sports Group (FSG) in November 2021. The company also owns the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC. FSG is known for its unconventional approach to team management and for empowering new ways of thinking.

For example, when FSG first purchased the Red Sox, they tried to hire Billy Beane, the stats-driven GM of the Oakland Athletics. When that didn't work out, they turned their attention to 28-year-old Theo Epstein. The team officially hired him in November 2001. Epstein had no professional baseball experience but was chosen because of his intelligence and innovative thinking.

With Lawrence, the Pittsburgh Penguins could be looking for a similar approach. Lawrence has been an athlete all his life and played rugby at SFU. He trained as an accountant, worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers, and then worked his way up the corporate ladder.

Lawrence became a senior financial officer at several Vancouver-based biomedical and tech companies. He has been the CFO of GNC since 2019 and helped pull the company out of bankruptcy.

Along the way, Lawrence has also lent his data-driven brain to the world of professional hockey. He wrote for CanucksArmy for several years and helped build them a big-data player analysis tool. It is used to project success rates for drafted prospects.

His big-data player analysis tool was so unique that the Florida Panthers brought him in as an amateur scouting consultant. He quickly became involved in building draft lists for the franchise. He and his colleague Josh Weissbock were hired by the Columbus Blue Jackets as hockey analytics consultants in 2021.

Pittsburgh Penguins's performance 2022-23 NHL season and key players

The Pittsburgh Penguins had a disappointing end to their season. They finished with a 40-31-10 record and missed the playoffs for the first time in 16 years. However, some players stood out with remarkable performances.

Sidney Crosby led the team with 91 points, showcasing his elite offensive talent. He also recorded the most assists (58). Jake Guentzel was their leading scorer, netting 36 goals in 78 games. Malkin also had a productive season, compiling 27 goals and 56 assists.

On the defensive end, Pierre-Olivier Joseph finished with a plus-9 rating. He was one of the Penguins' most reliable blue liners. Joseph is a promising young defenseman, and his development will be closely monitored in the coming seasons.

