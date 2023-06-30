“He is going to be a guy that can play in all situations": Pittsburgh Penguins show confidence in Brayden Yager

After much anticipation, the Pittsburgh Penguins made their long-awaited selection in the first round of the NHL draft. The Penguins, not accustomed to picking so high in the draft, recognized the golden opportunity to strengthen their limited prospect pool.

With the 14th overall pick, they chose center Brayden Yager and secured a promising talent. The team continued to make its mark on day two of the draft, rounding out its selections under the leadership of Kyle Dubas.

The Penguins' interest in Yager had been evident for weeks, evident through their interactions during the combine and the apparent organizational fit. Local and national media had also linked the Penguins and Yager together, making this pick hardly surprising. The Penguins held Yager in high regard, evident in their decision to select him over higher-ranked prospects with their first pick.

The reason behind this choice is straightforward: Yager possesses an exceptional offensive skill set and displays leadership qualities. He is the ideal fit for a team looking to retool rather than rebuild.

Envisioning Yager as a go-to player, if not the top player, on their team in the near future, Penguins director of amateur scouting Nick Pryor said:

"He is going to be a guy that can play in all situations."

Pittsburgh Penguins' high-risk and high-reward take

Emil Pieniniemi, selected in the third round, is a versatile and mobile defenseman with a strong defensive game and a 6-foot-2 frame. His gritty and fiery style of play across the ice positions him as a potential top-four defenseman if he reaches his full potential.

Kalle Kangas, a seventh-round selection, is a 6-foot-4 prospect with immense potential. With his sturdy defensive skills and impressive mobility, he presents an intriguing opportunity for the Penguins if properly developed.

The Penguins also opted for buy-low, sell-high options in the forward positions. Mikhail Ilyin, chosen in the fifth round, is a playmaking center who quietly accumulated nearly a point per game in the top Russian junior league. While he continues to play out his contract in Russia, he can further refine his game and improves his shot, which could elevate him to the NHL.

Cooper Foster, the sixth-round selection from the OHL, brings speed and ample room for growth, making him a potential middle-six winger down the line.

Finally, the Pittsburgh Penguins selected undersized, shot-first forward Emil Jarventie from the Finnish junior league. While his journey to the NHL is uncertain, if he does make the transition, he could prove to be a hidden gem for the Penguins in terms of depth scoring.

