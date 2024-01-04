Pittsburgh Penguins vs Boston Bruins: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Jan 4th 2024

As the NHL season heats up, hockey enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the clash between the first-place squad in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Bruins (23-7-6), and the 11th-ranked Pittsburgh Penguins (18-14-4).

TV channel and live streaming options

Scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 4, at the iconic TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, the game promises to be a thrilling matchup that fans won't want to miss. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET, and the action will be broadcasted on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

For those who prefer online streaming, Fubo TV and Watch ESPN provide a live stream of the game, ensuring fans can catch every exhilarating moment on their preferred devices.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Boston Bruins: Game preview

The Pittsburgh Penguins enter the contest in good form, having secured three victories in their past four games. Fueled by improved defensive play, the Penguins are making strides in the right direction.

Despite a recent setback against the Capitals, where their three-game winning streak was halted, the Penguins find themselves just two points shy of a playoff spot.

Star player Sidney Crosby continues to shine, contributing four points in his last five games and amassing a total of 38 points this season. Crosby's past success against the Bruins adds an extra layer of intrigue to this upcoming matchup.

The Boston Bruins are riding high on a four-game winning streak. After a brief rough patch, including two overtime defeats, the squad has bounced back impressively. Currently leading the Atlantic division, the Bruins are in top form with a 5-2-3 record in their last ten games.

Key player David Pastrnak has been instrumental in their recent success, dazzling with seven points in the last five games and totaling 50 points for the season. The 27-year-old winger's history of strong performances against the Penguins further intensifies the anticipation surrounding this clash.

Head-to-head clashes between Penguins and Bruins

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins have engaged in 52 games up to today, exhibiting a riveting display of ice hockey prowess.

With an average of 5.6 goals per match, these encounters have been marked by intense competition. The Pittsburgh Penguins have secured 23 victories, with six in overtime, while facing 29 losses, including four in overtime.

Both teams have yet to experience a draw or participate in penalty shootouts. The Penguins' average goals per match is 2.6, while it's 3.0 for the Bruins.