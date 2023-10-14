Prepare for an exhilarating matchup as the Pittsburgh Penguins gear up for a head-to-head battle with the Calgary Flames in their first back-to-back game of the season.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Calgary Flames: Match details

The stage is set, and excitement is in the air for a Saturday night showdown on October 14, 2023, scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time, at the PPG Paints Arena.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Calgary Flames: Broadcast details and radio coverage

Penguins fans in the Pittsburgh area can catch all the action on SportsNet Pittsburgh. If you're located outside the local market, the game can be streamed on ESPN+. Radio coverage is also available on the Penguins app and 105.9 the X.

As for Flames fans, it will be aired on Sportsnet+. If you're in the US but not in the local market of either team, you can still enjoy the game on ESPN+.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Calgary Flames: Game preview

The Calgary Flames will face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins as both teams seek redemption after missing the playoffs last season. The Flames, who finished fifth in the Pacific Division in the previous season, have ignited their campaign on the right note, securing a convincing 5-3 victory in their opening game. Their offense, which averaged 3.15 goals per game last season, made an emphatic statement with Andrew Mangiapane, Elias Lindholm, and Jonathan Huberdeau leading the charge.

Despite the offensive fireworks, their defense, which allowed 3.01 goals per game last season, showed signs of vulnerability, conceding three goals. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom aims to bounce back after facing 37 shots.

On the other side, the Penguins are eager to put their disappointing opening night loss (4-2) behind them. With a roster built for contention and a slew of off-season moves, expectations are high in Pittsburgh. Their offense, which averaged 3.18 goals per game last season, boasts stars like Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust. However, their defense remains a cause for concern, allowing an alarming 4.00 goals per game.

Key defensemen Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson need to provide stability on the blue line, while goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic, acquired in the offseason, must elevate his performance after a challenging prior season. With their potent offense and room for defensive improvement, the Flames appear to have the upper hand. As they visit the Penguins, fans can expect an intense battle as both teams seek to make a statement and embark on a successful quest for the Stanley Cup.