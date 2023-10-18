Pittsburgh Penguins vs Detroit Red Wings: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 18th Oct 2023

The stage is set for an exciting matchup as the Pittsburgh Penguins (2-1) face off against the Detroit Red Wings (2-1) at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Hockey enthusiasts are in for a thrilling night as these two teams clash on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at 7:30 PM ET. The game will be broadcast live on TNT and Max, ensuring that fans don't miss a moment of the action.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Detroit Red Wings Game info

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Detroit Red Wings: Game preview

The Penguins have kicked off the season on a high note, with their offense firing on all cylinders. They've been averaging an impressive 3.67 goals per game, including a total of nine goals in their last two outings. The trio of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Jake Guentzel has been particularly prolific, accounting for six goals and 10 assists.

However, it's not just the stars who are shining; Bryan Rust, Reilly Smith, and Lars Eller have also contributed significantly with five goals and two assists. The Penguins' defensemen, Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson, have chipped in with four assists, helping to keep the offense dynamic and potent.

On the other side of the ice, the Detroit Red Wings have been equally impressive, scoring an average of 4.33 goals per game. In their last two games, they've netted an impressive 10 goals. Alex DeBrincat and J.T. Compher have been instrumental in leading the charge with four goals and five assists between them.

However, the offensive prowess extends beyond just the top lines, as players like Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond, and Daniel Sprong have combined for four goals and three assists. The Red Wings' defensemen, Shayne Gostisbehere and Moritz Seider, have made their presence felt with two goals and four assists.

As the Penguins and Red Wings square off, hockey fans can expect an action-packed game with both teams displaying remarkable offensive abilities.