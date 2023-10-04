Pittsburgh Penguins vs Detroit Red Wings: Live streaming options, how and where to watch NHL preseason live on TV & more

Get ready for an electrifying NHL preseason clash as the Pittsburgh Penguins gear up to face off against the Detroit Red Wings. Both teams have shown flashes of brilliance during their preseason outings, setting the stage for an exciting showdown on the ice.

Penguins vs. Red Wings: Match details

The game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Detroit Red Wings will kick off at 7:00 PM Eastern Time tonight at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This game marks the sixth of seven preseason games for the Penguins.

Penguins vs. Red Wings: Local broadcast

Local enthusiasts are in for a delightful experience as they can witness all the live action on the Penguins' latest broadcasting destination, SportsNet Pittsburgh. This channel is dedicated to providing an enriched viewing experience tailored for Pittsburgh Penguins fans in the region.

Meanwhile, for those who reside beyond the local boundaries, the NHL Network will be delivering the game's broadcast. This ensures that fans spanning the entire country can tune in and savor the exciting matchup from the comfort of their homes.

Penguins vs. Red Wings: Streaming, and radio coverage

If you prefer to enjoy the game through various streaming services, there are several options to consider. DIRECTV STREAM's Ultimate Plan provides access to the NHL Network, while Fubo's Pro plan, coupled with the Fubo Extra package, can enhance your viewing experience.

Sling TV offers flexibility with its plans, which can be paired with the Sports Extra package to include the NHL Network in your lineup.

For fans who prefer the radio commentary experience, 105.9 the X is providing live play-by-play coverage. Whether you're in Pittsburgh or tuning in from afar, 97.1 FM is your destination for Red Wings Affiliates' coverage. Enjoy the game and the excitement it promises to bring!

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings - Final tune-up before the regular season

In a highly anticipated preseason showdown, the Pittsburgh Penguins return home to face the Detroit Red Wings after their recent clash in Nova Scotia.

The Red Wings, coming off a dominating 6-1 win against Chicago, are looking to build on their success and continue their preseason momentum. In their first preseason encounter, Detroit emerged victorious with a 4-3 win, with newcomer Alex DeBrincat making a significant impact.

This game promises to be a thrilling rematch, with both teams aiming to fine-tune their strategies before the regular season kicks off. Fans can expect intense action on the ice as these two teams battle it out for preseason supremacy.

Following this matchup, the Red Wings have two more exhibition games against the Toronto Maple Leafs, making this game a crucial opportunity to assess their strengths and weaknesses. Hockey enthusiasts won't want to miss this exciting clash as both teams gear up for an exciting NHL season ahead.