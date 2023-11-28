Pittsburgh Penguins vs Nashville Predators: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov. 28, 2023

The Pittsburgh Penguins face off against the Nashville Predators at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Tuesday.

The Penguins have lost two of the last five games, while the Predators are coming off five straight wins.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Nashville Predators: Game info

Date and Time: Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023; at 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

TV Broadcast: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

Live Streaming: Fugo TV

Radio: Tune in to live radio on WESA 90.5 - Pittsburgh's NPR News and WPRT 102.5 The Game

Pittsburgh Penguins game preview

The Pittsburgh Penguins are 10-10-0 this season and lost 3-2 to the Toronto Maple Leafs in their last game.

The Penguins are scoring 3.15 goals and conceding 2.60 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 12.5%, while their penalty kill rate is at 85.7%. They are considered the favorites, with moneyline odds of -116.

Pittsburgh Penguins key players and injury status

Sidney Crosby has scored 13 goals and provided 11 assists in 20 games for Pittsburgh, for 24 points. Evgeni Malkin has scored nine goals and contributed as many assists.

Alex Nedeljkovic boasts a record of 2-2-0 this season. He has allowed nine goals and made 132 saves, with a save percentage standing of .930.

Bryan Rust (lower body), Mark Pysyk (lower body), Rickard Rakell (upper body), Chad Ruhwedel (lower body), Pierre-Olivier Joseph (undisclosed) and Will Butcher (undisclosed) are unavailable.

Nashville Predators game preview

The Nashville Predators are 10-10-0 after beating the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in their last game.

On average, the Predators are scoring 3.35 goals per game and allowing 3.20. Their power play success rate is 20.7%, while they have a penalty kill efficiency of 72.7%.

The Predators are considered the underdogs against the Penguins, with moneyline odds of -106.

Nashville Predators key players and injury status

Filip Forsberg has been a standout player for Nashville this season, tallying 25 points in 20 games. Ryan O'Reilly has also played a key role on offense, scoring 10 goals and eight assists, resulting in 18 points.

In goal, Kevin Lankinen boasts a record of 3-1 and saved 137 shots, allowing 13 goals. Cody Glass: (upper body) and Thomas Novak: (upper body) are sidelined due to injury.