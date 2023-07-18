Pittsburgh Penguins vs Ottawa Senators NHL Halifax preseason: How to buy tickets, date, location & more

Hockey enthusiasts in Nova Scotia are in for an extraordinary event as the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Ottawa Senators collide in an exhilarating NHL preseason Game 5. Mark your calendars for Monday, October 2, as the Nova Scotia Showdown, presented by Irving Oil and Tim Hortons, takes center stage at Halifax's Scotiabank Centre.

The anticipation surrounding this matchup is amplified by the return of hometown hero Sidney Crosby, a Cole Harbour native, three-time Stanley Cup champion, and two-time Olympic Gold medalist.

The puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm, giving fans the chance to witness an incredible display of skill and competitiveness. Tickets for this highly anticipated showdown go on sale on Tuesday, July 18, starting at 11 am. A limited number of presale tickets will be available to current Halifax Mooseheads season ticket holders on Monday, July 17. Secure your seat for this captivating preseason game by visiting the official website of the Scotiabank Centre.

Tickets for the Nova Scotia Showdown can be purchased through the official Scotiabank Centre website. Prices range from $69.50 to $199.75, providing options for fans with varying preferences and budgets. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to experience NHL preseason action and witness the captivating showdown between the Penguins and the Senators.

The Nova Scotia Showdown promises an unforgettable evening of hockey action, showcasing the talents of both the Penguins and the Senators. The Scotiabank Centre will be abuzz with excitement as fans gather to support their favorite teams. This matchup provides an opportunity for players to fine-tune their skills, test strategies, and evaluate lineups ahead of the regular season.

Make sure to secure your tickets promptly, as demand for this special event is expected to be high. Gather your friends and family to cheer on your favorite team.

Pittsburgh Penguins 2023 preseason complete schedule dates

Game 1: Sunday, September 24

Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Venue: PPG Paints Arena

Time: 1:00 PM E.T.

Game 2: Sunday, September 24

Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Venue: Nationwide Arena

Time: 7:00 PM E.T.

Game 3: Tuesday, September 26

Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Time: 7:00 PM E.T.

Game 4: Thursday, September 28

Penguins vs. Buffalo Sabres

Venue: PPG Paints Arena

Time: 7:00 PM E.T.

Game 6: Wednesday, October 4

Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings

Venue: PPG Paints Arena

Time: 7:00 PM E.T.

Game 7: Friday, October 6

Penguins vs. Buffalo Sabres

Venue: KeyBank Center

Time: 7:00 PM E.T.

Fans can expect more updates concerning these preseason games closer to the start of the Pittsburgh Penguins preseason.

