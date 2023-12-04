Pittsburgh Penguins vs Philadelphia Flyers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Dec 4th 2023

Get ready for a thrilling encounter as the Pittsburgh Penguins embark on a three-game road trip, starting with a face-off against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Flyers home.

Pittsburgh Penguins (11-10-2, 24 points, 6th place Metropolitan Division) and Philadelphia Flyers (12-10-2, 26 points, 5th place Metropolitan Division) are set to deliver an intense matchup in this Metropolitan Division battle.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Philadelphia Flyers: Match Details

When: December 4, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Philadelphia Flyers: Viewing Options

Where to watch: SportsNet Pittsburgh, NBC Sports Philadelphia, streaming on ESPN+

The Penguins' journey on the road kicks off with this clash against the Flyers. The game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh and NBC Sports Philadelphia locally and ESPN+ nationally, ensuring fans won't miss a single moment of the action.

For those tuning in on the local radio, catch the game on the Penguins app and on 105.9 the X.

As the Penguins and Flyers go head-to-head, it's a must-watch for hockey enthusiasts. Stay tuned for a riveting game filled with skillful play and fierce competition.

Don't miss this opportunity to witness the excitement as these two teams battle for supremacy on the ice in what promises to be an electrifying NHL showdown.

Rivalry Renewed: Penguins and Flyers Set to Ignite the Ice in a High-Stakes Showdown

Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Philadelphia Flyers in a highly anticipated game, featuring some of the NHL's top performers. Jake Guentzel, riding a scorching streak with points in 16 of his last 18 games, leads the Penguins with 21 points since October 24.

His historical dominance against the Flyers, amassing 28 points in 27 regular-season games and a staggering 41 points in 33 matchups, adds an extra layer of excitement to this showdown.

Erik Karlsson is on the brink of joining an elite company, aiming to become the fourth Penguin to hit the 20-point mark this season. Defensive stalwart Kris Letang, with a plus-38 rating against the Flyers, continues to be a formidable force on the blue line.

Pittsburgh's top line of Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel, and Bryan Rust has been a powerhouse, ranking first, second, and fourth in team points. According to moneypuck.com, they form the most prolific 5-on-5 scoring line in the NHL.

Sidney Crosby, known for his stellar performances against the Flyers, boasts 53 goals and 71 assists in 84 career games, with 124 points tied for most in NHL history against a single team.